Babylon Village day trip: Explore bars, restaurants, shops and more
Babylon Village is a tried-and-true destination for nightlife, shopping and things to do on Long Island. From Montauk Highway to Deer Park Avenue, you can easily spend the day exploring.
The village caters to all, from families looking for a day of play to couples and friends looking for a fun night out.
Parents with kids can head to Argyle Toys. Three Babylon moms founded the shop in 2021 in a quest to promote learning, provide entertainment and inspire fun. "When we decided to open the toy store there was only one option: Babylon," says Teresa Striker, co-owner of Argyle Toys. The trio wanted to bring "the magic" of a toy store to the community. "There is something so special about being able to see your own neighbors, family and friends smile and have fun while picking the perfect toy. The walkability, charm and people in Babylon is what makes this village so special," she adds.
Some residents who grew up in the area have stayed and started their businesses in the heart of town.
“I was born and raised in Babylon Village and I am still a resident. When I started TT’sclosettt in 2020, I always told myself that if I ever decided to open up a brick and mortar shop, it would be in my hometown," says owner Tiana Schwenker. "Since opening up my store, I have met many amazing people and formed new friendships,” she notes.
Start with a bite to eat, browse the town's boutique shops, drop in at a craft night and wrap up at a local bar.
Getting there
Know before you go
It’s an easy trip by train as there’s an LIRR hub. If you decide to drive, you’ll most likely need to pay for your parking spot. There are meters all over Babylon Village — most have a two hour limit (enforced 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays) and few are 24-hour (25-cents per hour). Head down to the lot south of East Main Street and Fire Island Avenue where many spots aren't subjected to parking rules (but some are reserved for employees only; read posted signs for hours).
Grabbing a bite
This South Shore village has always been a destination for its walkable downtown, which includes a Long Island Rail Road hub. Over the past two decades, the village's dining scene has evolved to include wine bars and highbrow coffee. Here are our critics' picks for where to eat:
Barrique
69 Deer Park Ave.
This small-plates and thin-crust pizza spot is one of Babylon’s most inviting. It features a weathered brick-and-wood look and a fun-to-navigate wine list that spans the globe and features an extensive selection of wines by the bottle, half bottle and glass.
More info: 631-321-1175, barriquekitchenandwinebar.com
The Brixton
111 Deer Park Ave.
Weathered wood, steel-frame windows and Edison light bulbs conjure a gastropub vibe, as does a menu dominated by small plates that change seasonally. The space starts filling up at happy hour and stays open late into the night, drawing a crowd for bar munchies (loaded duck fries, eggplant hummus and Korean BBQ wings, for instance.). Weekend brunch brings fried chicken and sausage gravy, a sweet potato pizzetta and mimosas by the glass or carafe.
More info: 631-587-2000, thebrixtonbabylon.com
Glen's Dinette
23 E. Main St.
This 60-year-old breakfast-lunch spot often has a crowd waiting on the sidewalk by midmorning. The short-order fare is made from scratch, right down to the tender roast turkey and fluffy mashed potatoes and light gravy. Don’t miss the waffles or the Farmer’s Breakfast: a slab of sausage stuffing griddled until crisp, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
More info: 631-669-4700, glensdinette.com
Jack Jack's Coffee House
223 Deer Park Ave.
Lattes-with-a-twist are the morning equivalent of inventive cocktails, and this coffeehouse was designed to lift spirits with ample caffeine. Working a sexy espresso machine, baristas here can make a pour-over (coffee made by pouring hot water over beans) and serve freshly made cold brews. There are also smoothies, tea blends, all-day breakfast sandwiches and sweets.
More info: 631-885-3722, jackjackscoffeehouse.com
Kotobuki
86 Deer Park Ave.
This Japanese chainlet has developed a reputation for producing some of the most satisfying sushi on Long Island. The Deer Park Avenue branch is no different, with a sleek, simple dining room and an approachable sushi bar. There are imaginative sushi rolls as well as crispy tacos Japoneses: house-fried corn tortillas filled with yellowtail and romaine hearts mixed with smoked chipotle mayo.
More info: 631-321-8387, kotobukirestaurants.com
The Local
7 Depot Pl.
Expertly made pub food and a killer craft beer list come together in this bustling, re-imagined sports bar that lies shoulder-to-shoulder with the train station. Beer-wise, you'll encounter plenty of releases from local breweries such as Greenpoint Harbor, Blue Point Brewing and Garvies Point Brewery, while bites such as birria tacos, barbecue short-rib grilled cheese and pierogies smothered in Cheddar-ale sauce and bacon may lull you into a food coma.
More info: 631-983-8900, localbabylon.com
Long Island Pekin
96 E. Main St.
Swimming against a sea of impressive new Sichuan restaurants, Long Island Pekin reminds us of the first Chinese foods many of us fell in love with: The roast duck and pork, the lo mein and fried rice, the steamed dumplings and pot stickers. Even better, these specialties of what used to be called Canton (now Guangdong, China’s southeasternmost province) bear little resemblance to what you’ll find at your local takeout. Chef-owner Jason Lee’s main dishes center on four great Chinese dishes: Peking duck, Hong Kong duck (a slightly simpler preparation), char siu (scarlet-hued barbecued pork) and Hainanese chicken (poached chicken with ginger and scallions). Closed Tuesday.
More info: 631-587-9889, longislandpekin.com
Mito
48 Deer Park Ave.
The sleek Japanese fusion concept opened in late 2023 in the historic Bank of Babylon building, in the two-level space that last held Monsoon. Mito's biggest strength seems to be its sushi, which is of a higher quality than many that of other fusion restaurants. The menu dances between Japanese and Chinese standards, with a section of wok dishes (kung pao chicken, General Tso's, etc.) as well as a respectable dumpling program. There's a dim sum tasting platter ($18) includes Iberico pork and shrimp shumai with its deeper savory pork flavor could stand against the best dim sum houses on Long Island.
More info: 631-668-8232, themito.com
Molto Vino
45 Deer Park Ave.
The intimate wine bar lives up to its name: There's a lot of wine to choose from here. The list leans heavily on wines from California and Italy that arrive in big glasses with large pours, and nearly all the bottles are available for sale at the sister wine store, Solo Vino, a few doors down. The menu runs from wood-fired pizzas to small plates, specialty pastas and artful meat-and-cheese boards. Grab a seat at one of the large windows, order a glass of a bold red, and watch the street scene unfold outside.
More info: 516-639-3784
NoaMar Market
238 Deer Park Ave.
A combination grocery store, café and tapas bar, tables here—some of which are simply marble-slab-topped wine barrels—accommodate about two dozen people. The menu is centered around traditional tapas (Galician-style octopus, patatas bravas, croquetas, garlic shrimp) and montaditos, little sandwiches, such as serrano ham with piquillo peppers or pork loin with mustard and cornichons. There are also salads, platters of Spanish cheeses and cured meats, and desserts. Almost everything is under $18. To wash everything down: Spanish beers on draft and Spanish wine by the glass or bottle. Closed Tuesday.
More info: 631-482-1667, noamarmarkets.com
O.G. Ramen
14A Railroad Ave.
Gracefully composed bowls of health-conscious ramen are presented in a tiny, modern dining room. with wooden benches, a window counter and a succinct menu. A citrusy yuzu–chicken broth underpins the classic ramen, while a “faux soy” shoyu broth is made with coconut amino acids. There are gluten-free noodles, too, and a handful of well-chosen beers and sake.
More info: 631-620-3680, ogramen.com
Shuga Pie Shop
135 Deer Park Ave., Unit 3
First, you'll need to find it: Down the little sidewalk alley that runs between Deer Park Avenue (near Fitness Incentive) and the municipal parking lot. Look for the window—that's where you'll see the daily list of flavors for shuga pies, little handheld cake-and-frosting sandwiches that Micheline Cummings and partner Terry Haughy peddle. Options might include Vanilla Crumb, Death by Chocolate, Red Velvet and Funfetti.
More info: 631-669-1069, shugapie.com
Swell Taco
135 Deer Park Ave.
This taco shack with a beachside vibe and a parking-lot view has developed a cult following for California-style tacos from a brother-and-sister team raised near the beach between Los Angeles and San Diego. By day, you’ll find teenagers from nearby Babylon High School. At night, the waits can reach beyond an hour for margaritas, platters of loaded nachos, hulking burritos and tacos with fillings such as pulled pork, juicy steak and battered mahi-mahi.
More info: 631-482-1299, swelltacoli.com
Doughology
80 W. Main St.
If you’re looking for something sweet, head to West Main Street and enjoy a variety of tasty doughnuts or grab a cup of coffee. You can choose from an assortment of signature treats or create your own at the Donut Bar. Some delicious doughnuts include Churro, Chocolate Oreo, Cookie Butter, Boston Cream, S’mores, Fruity Pebbles and more. .
More info: 631-314 4466, doughologydonuts.com
Things to do
Staying active in Babylon Village is easy, between Argyle Park and the village's bike-sharing program. If you're looking for things to do with friends, drop in for a craft night, try your luck at drag bingo and more.
Village of Babylon Historical and Preservation Society
117 West Main St.
The museum features a large collection of artifacts and maps representing the history of Babylon Village. The space is open 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays in January and February; 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays March through December. Free.
More info: 631-669-1756, babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org
Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village
34 W. Main St.
The Argyle hosts live plays, comedy nights, shows for children and concerts — and it’s become one of the major draws in the village. A few upcoming shows — including "A Chorus Line" (Feb. 1 through March 24) and "Seussical" (Feb. 10 through March 24) — make for an ideal evening out.
More info: 631-230-3500, argyletheatre.com
Argyle Park
NY-27A
Those looking to explore nature should head over to Argyle Park, a popular spot for photography, sightseeing and recreational activities. The park includes a lake, a playground and trails for biking and walking. The park is also a popular spot for wedding and engagement photos due to its Victorian-era feel.
More info: 631-669-1500
Bethpage Ride bike share program
Found at Babylon LIRR station, Locust Avenue, Park Avenue, Totten Place, Babylon Village Pool and Carlston Place at Argyle Park.
If you’d rather ride across the neighborhood, the municipality is one of the few in Suffolk County that offers a bike-sharing program. Available during the warmer months, all one needs to do is download the Pace Bike-Share app and then grab a bicycle from one of six rental stations in the area — riders pay $1 per every 15 minutes, but monthly ($10) and yearly ($60) plans can be purchased.
Belmont Lake State Park
Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon
Belmont Lake is your classic walk in the park. A flat path loops through the woods and then wraps around the lake, making it an easy jaunt for hikers of all ages. The trail passes benches for impromptu rest stops and a pair of cannons captured from a British warship during the War of 1812, and then goes over a bubbly waterfall at the south end of the park (7.6 miles of multiuse trails). Parking fee waived during winter months.
More info: 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov
La La Land
158 Main St.
The play space for toddlers offers 90-minute open play sessions in addition to caregiver-and-me classes, birthday parties and more. La La Land has open play five times a week for $25 per session ($17.50 for a sibling) for kids suited for children 9 months through 5 years old and $15 for crawlers. A crawlers’ corner features toys and colors geared toward babies who aren’t on the move just yet. For walkers and older, there’s a rock wall, monkey bars, two slides, tunnels, a play kitchen, a vet center, a cafe, a grocery store, a train table and a car table.
More info: 631-482-1619, playatlalaland.com
Yoga with Cyndy
264 Deer Park Ave.
The fitness center offers guided meditations, breath work exercises, retreats, workshops, private sessions, in-person and virtual yoga classes for all levels.
More info: 631-358-5054, myyogawithcyndy.com
Shopping
Small retailers offering local-themed décor, boutique clothing and more are a staple. Here are a few worth checking out.
Hitch and Bestea
37 E. Main St.
More than just an eclectic shop selling apparel, home décor, candles, jewelry, permanent bracelets and other accessories, this venue in Babylon also features a tea bar boutique called Bestea. The spot hosts a number of classes and workshops. Among the regular offerings are its candle-making sessions, where all the materials needed are supplied.
Guests receive a free serving of tea and can bring in their own food. Classes are on monthly basis and run 90 minutes to two hours. Prices range $48-$148 depending on class.
More info: 516-519-2494, hitchlongisland.com
South Quarter
55 Deer Park Ave.
South Quarter’s Babylon and Sayville locations carry lifestyle clothes for both adults and children, with items from Long Island Strong and South Quarter brands — which are made on Long Island — making up the majority of the clothing.
More info: 631-314-4089, lislandstrong.com
Argyle Toys
10 Grove Place
Amber McCullough, Madeline Lunz and Teresa Striker — who all live on the same street —opened the storefront in 2021. The shop specializes in heirloom style toys, focuses on pretend play, curates STEAM exploration and features a dedicated sensory section. Shelves are stocked with games for all ages but you can find a collection geared toward newborn to 13 years old. Other items include wooden toys, sensory options, classic games, imagination focused toys that don't require batteries, eco-friendly brands as well as locally owned companies.
More info: 631-314-4553, argyletoys.com
TT’sclosettt
7 Fire Island Ave.
This antique and vintage clothing shop features items curated and sourced from all over the United States with clothing items through the decades. You'll also find hand-poured candles and handmade jewelry.
More info: ttsclosettt.com
Bunger Surf Shop
50 E. Main St.
Bunger Surf Shop opened in 1962. Aside from custom surfboards, items for sale include clothing, surfboards, Boogie boards, skateboards and tons of accessories. A surf camp at Gilgo Beach is offered by Bunger each summer, as well as hourly surf lessons and board rentals.
More info: 631-661-1526, bungersurf.com
Bubble and Bubble East
25 E. Main St.
Bubble East is a home décor and women's clothing boutique that sells apparel, gifts and housewares.
More info: 631-983-8858, bubblebabylon.com
15 E. Main St.
Bubble is a women and family owned boutique that has been serving the community for over 15 years. The boutique offers an edited collection of clothing and toys for baby and kids.
More info: 631-587-0050, bubblebabylon.com
Rose & Boom
28 East Main St.
Specializing in women’s clothing and trendy accessories, the shop carries clothing in XS to XL. Items include casual to dressy clothing and everyday wear, denim, jumpsuits, tops, dresses, hoodies and more. The shop carries gift items, jewelry and shoes with free gift wrapping in store.
More info: 631-482-1267, roseandboom.net
Spirit + Soul Studio
73A West Main St.
The metaphysical supply store sells crystals, books, oracle and tarot decks, herbs and all-natural organic tea. The studio specializes in classes, workshops, private events, special occasion blessings and tarot card and astrology readings, business coaching and retreats to help women on their spiritual journey to empowerment.
More info: 516-474-0601, spiritandsoulstudio.com
Nightlife
Some of the busiest party nights on Long Island happen in the neighborhood that's buzzing with more than a dozen locations. Here's a guide to some of the popular:
Lily Flanagan’s Pub
345 Deer Park Ave.
The Irish pub turns into one of the town’s buzzy nightlife spots come the weekends. Friday nights are a huge hit featuring DJ Epic, who’s been spinning since the pub opened in 2007. Stick around late for more of a nightclub feel. The fun continues weeknights when Lily’s hosts Monday burger night ($9.95), Taco Tuesday features taco and drink specials, Wednesday and Thursday is 50% off large plates and Friday is happy hour with live music 6 to 10 p.m. Sip on brunch cocktails during $20 bottomless mimosas, sangrias or Bloody Mary's plus the price of a meal. Cover charge on select Fridays and Saturdays.
More info: 631-539-0816, lilyflanaganspub.com
Post Office Cafe
30 W. Main St.
Looking for an upbeat night in Babylon? The spot offers live music during the week and DJ’s at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night. Happy hour here has been a Babylon staple, with deals like $6 beers, house wines and cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday’s through Thursday and 3 to 7 p.m. on Fridays. On Sundays, enjoy brunch specials from non to 3 p.m., including an hour of unlimited mimosas with any a la carte brunch item for an added $15. Come for trivia on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m. or stop by on Wednesdays for half off bottles of wine all day.
More info: 631-669-9224, postofficecafe.com
Mary Carroll’s
121 Deer Park Ave.
After shunning food at this beer garden for nearly 27 years, owner Conor Hartnett added a menu that features the kind of food you crave after a pint or two—nachos, burrata flatbread, Philly cheesesteak and chicken potpie. Come summer, don't miss the pop-up beach bar out back, with real sand and umbrella-topped picnic tables that encourage all-day lazing.
More info: 631-587-6181, marycarrolls.co
The Villager
262 Deer Park Ave.
The thoughtful beer list at this bar features a rotating cast from some of America’s best microbrews, near and far. The menu keeps it playful with twists on Americana, including salads, flatbreads (available with cauliflower crust), and a burger list that includes a riff on the Big Mac. With a 3 a.m. last call and the train station a block away, it’s a popular last stop for those in for the long haul. Enjoy live music on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
More info: 631-482-8585, thevillagerbabylon.com
Horace & Sylvia's Publick House
100 Deer Park Ave.
The 30-plus crowd tends to dominate this space. The vibrant bistro has 24 craft beers to choose from. Menu items include small pizzas like Margherita, vodka and shredded chicken tostadas, meat loaf, braised short rib and lobster and shrimp carbonara.
More info: 631-587-5081, horaceandsylvia.com
Bartini Bar & Lounge
124 N. Carll Ave.
Stop in for open mic night on Mondays and watch for live jazz, blues and other genres Fridays and Saturdays. In addition, Bartini has a pool table and dart board. $5-$10 cover charge on select nights.
More info: 631-897-0681, bartinibar.com