Long Island Pet Expo in Brentwood adds cat show

Make way for some fabulous felines.

For more than a decade, the annual pet expo at Suffolk County Community College has featured live entertainment from human and animal acts and served as a resource on responsible pet adoption and ownership. This year, the creators of the largely dog-centric expo are upping the animal ante with the addition of a cat show featuring some of Long Island’s most popular feline breeds.

CATS ON SHOW

Christine Lupo, of Nesconset, is a member of The International Cat Association, which consists of breeders and exhibitors. The Coastal City Cat Club is an offshoot of TICA. The group was invited to be a part of the Long Island Pet Expo by its creators: husband and wife Dennis and Karen Garetano.

As a manager of the cat show, Lupo has made certain Long Island’s most popular cat breeds — Ragdolls, Maine Coons, Persians and Siberians — will be represented.

At least one of those breeds has caused contention in the cat community. The question of what constitutes a Ragdoll has been the source of great debate among breeders, says Lupo, whose four personally bred cats will be on display March 5 and 6.

Lupo is hopeful that with cats prominently represented at this year’s pet expo, eventgoers will gain a greater understanding of the physical and behavioral traits of felines. To that end, TICA will host a “Parade of Breeds” during lunch (12:30-1:30 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday.

Show cat breeders Jane Harmon, left, and Christine Lupo with three of their Ragdoll cats, Caesar, Trinity and Titania, at Lupo's home in Nesconset on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Savannahs, Toygers, British Shorthairs, Balinese, Japanese bobtail, Singapura, Selkirk Rex and Abyssinian breeds are among the 125 participants in the cat competition.

ELSEWHERE AT THE SHOW

The majority of the floor space at the expo features demonstrations and seminars, hands-on petting opportunities and pet adoptions.

At the family-oriented affair, children younger than 13 are admitted for free as part of “family night” on Friday, March 4.

David Nudleman, 51, of Massapequa, who will judge one of the TICA cat shows, will be in the junior exhibitor ring on Sunday, when he will teach children about proper etiquette and showmanship, how to care for their cats and the responsibilities of working at a show.

Shannon Felici of East Northport holds her daughter Julianna, 19 months, while petting an alpaca during the Long Island Pet Expo at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood Saturday, March 7, 2015. Credit: Barry Sloan

The three-day pet expo hasn’t gone all to the cats — or the dogs. It also promises a variety of pets, including potbellied pigs, miniature horses, exotic birds, tropical fish, rabbits, ferrets and lizards.