MARGE AND JOHN ZENGEL, of Glen Head, were wed Nov. 17, 1973, at Holy Family Church in Hicksville. They met on a blind date arranged by Marge’s sister, and it was love at first sight. John was self-employed and retired several years ago. He enjoys his many hobbies, and Marge continues to be happily working at Vanderbilt Property Management in Glenwood Landing. They enjoyed a small celebration at The Lakehouse in Bay Shore.