MARION AND DOMINICK GAUDIOSO, of Copiague, were wed Aug. 16, 1953, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church in Lindenhurst. After serving four years in the Army, Dominick opened F&D Supply Co., a hardware store, in Copiague. It is still in business today. They have four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner.