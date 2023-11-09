Birthday: Morton L. Reisfeld, formerly of Hewlett and Malverne, 100 years

MORTON L. REISFELD was born in Far Rockaway on Oct. 20, 1923. In 1929, his family moved to Hewlett. Mort attended Woodmere High School and is a World War II Army veteran who served in Okinawa. Mort married Joan in 1947, and they raised their two children in Malverne. He had a passion for boating and had a successful advertising career in New York City, retiring in 1991. Joan died in 2001. In 2022, Mort moved to New Jersey to be closer to family. He has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

