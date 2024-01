OLIVIA AND HARLAN FISCHER, of Head of the Harbor, were wed Dec. 16, 1973, at Harlan’s parents’ home in White Plains, New York. Harlan is president of Branch Financial Services Inc. in Setauket. They have a long history of contributing and giving back to the community. Their family and friends threw a surprise party for them on Nov. 28 at The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook.