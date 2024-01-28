Things to Do

Anniversary: Pat and Donald DeBari of Port Washington, 60 years

Pat and Donald DeBari recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Pat and Donald DeBari recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Credit: Pat DeBari

PAT AND DONALD DEBARI, of Port Washington, were wed Dec. 15, 1963, at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church in Port Washington. As teens, they fell in love there, with Donald attending school and Pat attending religious instruction. They are grateful for two lovely daughters, a great son-in-law and granddaughter, along with wonderful family and friends. They cherish their 60 years of adventure, good memories and growing old together.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME