Anniversary: Pat and Donald DeBari of Port Washington, 60 years

PAT AND DONALD DEBARI, of Port Washington, were wed Dec. 15, 1963, at St. Peter of Alcantara Roman Catholic Church in Port Washington. As teens, they fell in love there, with Donald attending school and Pat attending religious instruction. They are grateful for two lovely daughters, a great son-in-law and granddaughter, along with wonderful family and friends. They cherish their 60 years of adventure, good memories and growing old together.