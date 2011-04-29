Planning your garden: The basics

A successful landscape comprises greenscape and hardscape components. Greenscape refers to plant material; hardscape is anything constructed of wood, stone, bricks, concrete and the like. The latter includes walkways, patios, decks, statues and ponds. Plan and install your hardscaping first, then fill in the greenscaping.

Garden beds should be at least 3 to 4 feet deep to allow for adequate layering of plants. Include plants with four seasons of interest; the bed would look awfully barren over the winter if it's filled only with herbaceous perennials. Incorporate evergreen shrubs, trees with interesting bark or even a big rock. Though they're perennial, I file ornamental grasses under winter interest, as they turn strawlike and add a pretty dimension when they sway in the winter winds. Cut them down in March, and new growth will be apparent almost immediately.

The tallest residents in a bed should be in the center, visible from all sides. This is called layering.

Consider the mature sizes of plants and space accordingly. This is vital for the health of your plants, as crowding can lead to mold and fungal diseases and undesired shading. Plan properly, allowing room for growth and adequate air circulation. Bare spots could be occupied by annuals for the first few seasons until they fill in.