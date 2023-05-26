Jets rehearse over Jones Beach for annual Bethpage Air Show

Long Island state parks officials were predicting perfect weather and record crowds this weekend at Jones Beach as fighter jets and acrobatic planes are expected to wow beachgoers for the 19th annual Bethpage Air Show.

New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid declared the Memorial Day weekend airshow as “the official kickoff to summer.”

“We’re going to smash records of people here and it seems like it will be a great time,” Kulleseid said. “We thank those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and we wouldn't have our freedoms if not for the armed forces to protect our freedom and give their lives for us.”

About 67,000 beachgoers descended Friday on Jones Beach for a rehearsal of the Saturday and Sunday airshow where performers including the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy F-18 Growler Legacy Team roared above the Jones Beach tower and flew low over the beach before spiraling up into the sky.

State parks officials expect more than 300,000 visitors over the four-day weekend, including Friday.

Other branches of the U.S. military including the Marines Corps F-35B Demonstration team, the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team also have planned demonstrations as well as the Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue Team.

Other stunt pilots flew loops over the beach, such as the Skytypers, which used their smoke contrails to draw formations in the sky like a flag or a heart over the beach.

Although parks officials don’t encourage attending Friday’s rehearsal instead of the real thing, the beach was packed with sunbathers watching pilots get their marks and practice highflying maneuvers with planes reaching within inches of each other.

The six Thunderbirds flew in a diamond formation with only 18 inches apart from canopy to wingtip, said Air Force Capt. Kaity Toner.

They fly so close they can read the Thunderbirds’ motto “Blind Trust” printed on the plane. The Thunderbirds show was redone after 2020 to deliver a more moving experience, Toner said.

“The show is designed to pack a punch and inspire you. It’s more of an emotional experience. You’ll feel it and hear it,” Toner said. “The pilots are going to glance out their window and see tons of people on the beach. It’ll be nice to see the reason for doing it. It’s so motivational.”

Families and friends staked out their place on the beach where temperate weather with no breeze made for the ideal beach day.

Lou Giacalone, 80, of West Islip said he has been coming to the Friday rehearsal every year for the past 10 years. He said Friday’s showing was the largest beach crowd he has ever seen ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s a bigger crowd every year,” he said. “We love the jets. We just love to see the aircraft. I have a lot of pride for our country.”

Other families made it to the Friday rehearsal for the first time. Several children wore noise-canceling headphones to muffle the roar of jets that flew nearly as fast as the speed of sound.

“It’s so loud. I liked when the planes go right above our head.” said 6-year-old Parker Anderson of West Islip. “I was surprised when they came out of nowhere.”

