Bull's-eye! Popular places to play darts on Long Island

You can find a dartboard in almost any local bar or pub, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a great place to play darts.

Serious throwers head to venues with professional-grade equipment and a spirited crowd that appreciates when someone hits the bull's-eye.

Whether you're looking to play a casual match among friends or take on a local pro, here are some places that score points with darts players of all skill levels.

FOR SERIOUS PLAYERS

O'Brien's Pub: 605 Willis Ave., Williston Park, 516-746-9321. Cost: Free

This good-sized, no-frills neighborhood bar hosts league play on certain weeknights, but more casual games break out all the time. With five boards available, there's a good chance you'll get to throw on even the busiest of night, maybe even against a nationally ranked player.

Viking: 176 Main St., Islip, 631-581-9888. Cost: Free

Darts enthusiasts and top-tier throwers hang out at this spot, which has a simple bar, roaring jukebox and nice pub grub. The appeal lies in six boards lining the back walls. Don't worry if you're new to the sport; all are invited to jump in and give it a go in between sanctioned league games.

Featherstones: 76C Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-3833. Cost: Free

Recessed behind the storefronts on the back corner of the parking lot, this pleasant Hamptons eatery and pub stays crowded even during the colder months. Darts are taken seriously here - a camera pointed at the board lets onlookers keep tabs on play by watching results on a 52-inch screen, instead of crowding behind the thrower.

Whiskey Wind: 30 Front St., Greenport, 631-477-6179, whiskeywind.com

Open daily year-round, this bar has a dartboard, plus pool and foosball tables.

CASUAL PLAYERS

Changing Times: 526B Larkfield Rd., East Northport, 631-368-3255, thechangingtimespub.com

There's a pair of dartboards in the pub's back area where throwers tend to aim for the bull's-eye while also keeping tabs on sporting events broadcast on the surrounding televisions. There are pool tables, snappy craft beers, food/drink specials and lots of people to mingle with.

Felt: 6133 Jericho Tpke., Commack, 631-623-6307, www.feltny.com

This bar has a dartboard, pool tables and a Nintendo Wii that keeps patrons occupied until late into the night.

Coach's Corner: 24 Middle Country Rd., Coram, 631-320-0366

While there's no official league action in place yet, Coach's Corner has a nice board, pool table and karaoke on Fridays.

McCann's: 5590 Merrick Rd., Massapequa, 516-798-1496, www.mccannspubli.com

A fun, loud crowd fills this pub most nights of the week - and no wonder, with its 60 flat-screen televisions. Throw darts, play pool or relax between games in the lounge area.

Willy Parker's: 71 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, 516-750-8125, willyparkers.com

Cross County League dart players and casual throwers alike take to Willy Parker's, which serves contemporary American fare at dinnertime.

Trinity: 190 Jericho Tpke., Floral Park, 516-358-5584, www.trinityrestaurant.com

Irish-themed pub with darts.

Cornerstone Pub: 288 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-741-6095

Spirited dart play goes on at all hours at this classic neighborhood bar, where you can get your kicks from billiards, video games and a "Boxer" punching bag.

JOIN A LEAGUE: Click on the club's name for the Web site

Cross County Dart League

East-West Dart League

Long Island Dart Association

Players Dart League

Long Island Tavern Owners Dart Association: 631-581-9888 (Western Suffolk); 631-467-4909 (Eastern Suffolk)