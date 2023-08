The boutique tasting room serves winemaker Adam Suprenant’s private label wines. Check out the outdoor wraparound porch and the 18-foot long cork “Winosaur,” a dinosaur made out of wine corks.

TASTINGS: $21 flight; $15 glass; $18-$30 bottle

GROUPS: No limos or buses. Up to 6-10 by appointment.

FOOD: No outside food/drink

LIVE MUSIC: No live music

WINES AND MORE: sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, rosé, merlot and meritage, Beasley’s blend

DOGS: No pets