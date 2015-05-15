Things to DoRecreation

Ferries from Long Island

The Cross Sound Ferry in Orient. (June 21, 2013)

Leave the car in the garage and travel to nearby ports via these ferries.

BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT CO., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, drops off at 1 Ferry Access Rd., Bridgeport, Connecticut. Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; 75-minute ride; arrive 30 minutes before departure.

Fee: Check website.

CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com

Schedule: Check website.

Requirements: Reservations strongly recommended. Leashed dogs allowed. Arrive 20 minutes before departure.

Fees: Check website. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Check website.

FIRE ISLAND FERRIES INC., 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com

Schedule: Check website.

Destinations: Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Fees Check website, cash only. Parking $7 daily Mon.-Thur.; $15 daily Fri.-Sun. and holidays.

NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, Wiggins Street, Greenport, and 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight (Greenport) and 5:40 a.m.-11:45 p.m. (Shelter Island).

Requirements: Leashed dogs allowed.

Fee: Check website, cash.

THE SOUTH FERRY, 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com

Hours: Check website. This 5-minute ride drops passengers and cars at 399 Ferry Rd., Sag Harbor. Ferries leave from either destination about every 15 minutes.

Requirements: Leashed pets allowed.

Fees: Check website.

VIKING FLEET, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com

Hours: Check website.

Requirements: Passengers only, leashed pets allowed.

Destinations: Ferries from Montauk to Block Island (mid-May to Oct. 12), Martha's Vineyard, Mass. (single trip, Aug. 9-11); and New London, Conn. (mid-May to Oct. 12).

Fees: Check website; $10 daily parking.

