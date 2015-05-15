Ferries from Long Island
Leave the car in the garage and travel to nearby ports via these ferries.
BRIDGEPORT & PORT JEFFERSON STEAMBOAT CO., 102 W. Broadway, Port Jefferson, 888-443-3779, 88844ferry.com
Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, drops off at 1 Ferry Access Rd., Bridgeport, Connecticut. Reservations recommended for autos; pets on leashes allowed; 75-minute ride; arrive 30 minutes before departure.
Fee: Check website.
CROSS SOUND FERRY, 41270 Main Rd., Orient, 631-323-2525, longislandferry.com
Schedule: Check website.
Requirements: Reservations strongly recommended. Leashed dogs allowed. Arrive 20 minutes before departure.
Fees: Check website. Passenger-only Sea Jet: Check website.
FIRE ISLAND FERRIES INC., 99 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-665-3600, fireislandferries.com
Schedule: Check website.
Destinations: Ocean Beach, Ocean Bay Park, Fair Harbor, Kismet, Saltaire, Seaview, Dunewood and Atlantique. Fees Check website, cash only. Parking $7 daily Mon.-Thur.; $15 daily Fri.-Sun. and holidays.
NORTH FERRY TERMINAL, Wiggins Street, Greenport, and 12 Somerfield Place, Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-0139, northferry.com
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight (Greenport) and 5:40 a.m.-11:45 p.m. (Shelter Island).
Requirements: Leashed dogs allowed.
Fee: Check website, cash.
THE SOUTH FERRY, 135 S. Ferry Rd., Shelter Island, 631-749-1200, southferry.com
Hours: Check website. This 5-minute ride drops passengers and cars at 399 Ferry Rd., Sag Harbor. Ferries leave from either destination about every 15 minutes.
Requirements: Leashed pets allowed.
Fees: Check website.
VIKING FLEET, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com
Hours: Check website.
Requirements: Passengers only, leashed pets allowed.
Destinations: Ferries from Montauk to Block Island (mid-May to Oct. 12), Martha's Vineyard, Mass. (single trip, Aug. 9-11); and New London, Conn. (mid-May to Oct. 12).
Fees: Check website; $10 daily parking.