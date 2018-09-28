NY Fit Fest in Long Beach offers trendy classes, speakers

It’s being billed as “the party without the hangover,” where fitness lovers can try trendy classes, go speed dating with a twist and take a dance lesson from a Broadway choreographer.

The event is the second annual NY Fit Fest Oceanfront Fitness Festival — a day packed with more than 40 fitness classes, activities and lectures for anyone 16 and older. It’s being held Sept. 29 inside and outside the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach. Tickets are $75. Organizers say about 300 people attended last year.

“Whether you’re a yogi, cyclist, boot camp enthusiast, aspiring pole dancer, beauty fanatic, food lover or avid spa-goer, there’s something for everyone,” says co-founder Ingrid Dodd, a Lido Beach resident and exercise enthusiast, who is giving the festival with event producer Colette Lee Morales.

ABOUT THE CLASSES

There will be four different classes to choose from each hour. Each class, including some that will be held on the beach, will last 30 to 45 minutes. In between there’ll be contests with prizes with such challenges as who can do the most situps.

“Fit Fest has one of the best variety of classes of any single day event,” says Broadway choreographer Stephanie Klemons, a Long Beach resident.

Offerings include rooftop cycling, CrossFit, kickboxing, meditation and Zumba. Klemons, a Broadway performer and a choreographer for “Hamilton,” is leading a dance fitness session.

Sonia Satra, an actress from “One Life To Live” and “Guiding Light,” will teach “Moticise.” Dodd, describes the exercise as fit for older participants. “Bolly X” will be feature both low and high intensity dance moves inspired by those seen in Bollywood movies.

Fitness instructor Tony Hernandez runs a bootcamp on the sand at the 2017 NY Fit Fest in Long Beach. Credit: Ingrid Dodd Public Relations/NY FIT FEST

“Fitness doesn’t discriminate against age, color or religion and it brings together a positive community — there’ll be something for all fitness levels,” Dodd says. “It’s a fun way to have a party and be healthy.”

OTHER THINGS TO DO

Ticket holders have access to all classes as well as all nutritional workshops, lectures and demonstrations. A vendor village will feature a variety of demonstrations and fitness and wellness products. A menu of healthy fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner will be sold at the hotel.

New this year will be the “university tent,” where lectures will be given beachside that include a plastic surgeon talking about what to avoid when going for cosmetic surgery.

A speed dating class will allow participants to try to find their prospective mates by exercising with a stranger for two minutes and then switching for the next two minutes to someone else.

Tae Kwon Do training was among the fitness classes offered at the 2017 NY Fit Fest. Credit: Ingrid Dodd Public Relations/NY FIT FEST

“It’s really cool,” Dodd says of the speed dating event. “I met my husband in the gym.” She adds, “You can meet like-minded people. It’s a better way to meet people than a bar.”