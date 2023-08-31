Long Island farms with apple picking

If you're an apple lover, head east and don't stop until you hit an orchard where you'll find acres of the ripe fruit ready for the taking. Fall is the perfect time to pick your own and fill a bushel or a peck or two of your favorite varieties. Here's a list of local u-pick locations offering apples from Jonagold to Mutsu to Suncrisp.



HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN

240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.

Varieties: McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland and SnowSweet. Local apple cider and hard cider also for sale.

Fee: $30-35 for a 1-peck bag.



HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT

1223 NY-25, Jamesport; 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-jamesport

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 2 through Oct. 29.

Varieties: Honeycrisp only.

Fee: $10 per person for entry includes a 3-pound bag of apples.

Anthony O'Neal from Glen Cove picks apples at Harbes Riverhead orchard. Credit: Morgan Campbell

HARBES ORCHARD

5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 2 through Nov. 5.

Varieties: Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu).

Fee: $19 per person for entry includes a 3-pound bag of apples.

HAYDEN’S ORCHARD

561 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River; 631-886-1280

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.

Varieties: Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala.

Fee: $30 for 10-pound minimum for three people.

LEWIN FARMS

Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, late August through Oct., weekday hours vary.

Varieties: Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji.

Fee: Starting at $2.50 a pound; $8 minimum per adult and $5 ages 5-12; $5 for baskets to carry apples, or bring your own bag for no additional charge.

Bags of apples at the Milk Pail farm stand in Water Mill. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

THE MILK PAIL

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill; 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri. through Sun. and holidays beginning Labor Day Saturday through Oct.

Varieties: McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Pink Lady and many more. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.

Fee: $52 for a large bag (20 pounds).

SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD

65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-8015

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Aug. 20 through Nov.

Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, Ambrosia, Royal Red Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Zestar, Crimson Crisp, Snow Sweet and Jonagold. Apple cider and roasted corn also for sale.

Fee: $16.99 for a half peck, 5-pound bag admits two people. $30 for a peck bag (10 pounds) admitting four people. $50 for a 20-pound half bushel.

Food reporter Scott Vogel picks his own apples at Wickham's Fruit Farm in Cutchogue. Credit: Randee Daddona

WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM

28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri-Sat. for u-pick with wagon ride when crop permits beginning September Labor Day weekend through Columbus Day

Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Winesap, Cameo, Empire, Snap Dragon, Ruby Frost, Ambrosia and Pink Lady. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and fresh baked pies.

Fee: $55 for a bushel bag.

WINDY ACRES FARM

3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554

Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends; Aug. 30 through Oct. 31.

Varieties: McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Farm stand sells local apple cider.

Fee: $12.50 ages 2 and older, includes quarter-peck bag.

Ely Almonte from Mastic, his son Matthew, and their dog, Jada, spend some time picking their favorite apples at Windy Acres Farm in Calverton. Credit: Randee Daddona

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS

729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue; 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon-Tues and Thurs-Fri.; Sept.18 through Oct.; last u-pick entry at 5 p.m. On weekends, no picking at this location, but tasting room is open.

Varieties: Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings, too. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples through Nov.

Fee: $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag (one bag minimum for groups of six or smaller).

WOODSIDE ORCHARDS

116 Manor Lane, Jamesport; woodsideorchards.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays; Sept. 16 through Oct.; last entry is 4:30 p.m. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed cider, cider doughnuts, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples and hard cider tastings.

Varieties: Two varieties of the 28 grown available for picking every weekend.

Fee: $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag, one bag necessary for groups of six or smaller.