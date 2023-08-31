Long Island farms with apple picking
If you're an apple lover, head east and don't stop until you hit an orchard where you'll find acres of the ripe fruit ready for the taking. Fall is the perfect time to pick your own and fill a bushel or a peck or two of your favorite varieties. Here's a list of local u-pick locations offering apples from Jonagold to Mutsu to Suncrisp.
HANK’S PUMPKINTOWN
240 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Varieties: McIntosh, Macoun, Jonagold, Honeycrisp, Empire, Gala, Fuji, Cameo, Mutsu, Suncrisp, Cortland and SnowSweet. Local apple cider and hard cider also for sale.
Fee: $30-35 for a 1-peck bag.
HARBES FARMS JAMESPORT
1223 NY-25, Jamesport; 631-494-4796, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-jamesport
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 2 through Oct. 29.
Varieties: Honeycrisp only.
Fee: $10 per person for entry includes a 3-pound bag of apples.
HARBES ORCHARD
5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead; 631-683-8388, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-orchard
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends and holidays Sept. 2 through Nov. 5.
Varieties: Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Fuji, Cameo, Aztec Rose Fuji, Suncrisp, Enterprise, Maslin Pink Lady, Gala and Shizuka (golden, large, similar to Mutsu).
Fee: $19 per person for entry includes a 3-pound bag of apples.
HAYDEN’S ORCHARD
561 Hulse Landing Rd., Wading River; 631-886-1280
Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Sept. 2 through Oct. 31.
Varieties: Cortland, McIntosh, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Gala.
Fee: $30 for 10-pound minimum for three people.
LEWIN FARMS
Fresh Pond Avenue, Calverton; 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com
Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, late August through Oct., weekday hours vary.
Varieties: Gala, Cortland, Empire, Granny Smith, Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Rome, Macoun, Mutsu and Fuji.
Fee: Starting at $2.50 a pound; $8 minimum per adult and $5 ages 5-12; $5 for baskets to carry apples, or bring your own bag for no additional charge.
THE MILK PAIL
50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill; 631-537-2565, milk-pail.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fri. through Sun. and holidays beginning Labor Day Saturday through Oct.
Varieties: McIntosh, Jonamac, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Winesap, Idared, Fuji, Braeburn, Granny Smith, Gold Rush, Pink Lady and many more. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
Fee: $52 for a large bag (20 pounds).
SEVEN PONDS ORCHARD
65 Seven Ponds Rd., Water Mill; 631-726-8015
Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Aug. 20 through Nov.
Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Cameo, Fuji, Granny Smith, Ambrosia, Royal Red Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, Zestar, Crimson Crisp, Snow Sweet and Jonagold. Apple cider and roasted corn also for sale.
Fee: $16.99 for a half peck, 5-pound bag admits two people. $30 for a peck bag (10 pounds) admitting four people. $50 for a 20-pound half bushel.
WICKHAM’S FRUIT FARM
28700 Rte. 25, Cutchogue; 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri-Sat. for u-pick with wagon ride when crop permits beginning September Labor Day weekend through Columbus Day
Varieties: Ginger Gold, Gala, Cortland, Mutsu, Fuji, Jonagold, Razor, Winesap, Cameo, Empire, Snap Dragon, Ruby Frost, Ambrosia and Pink Lady. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, apple cider doughnuts and fresh baked pies.
Fee: $55 for a bushel bag.
WINDY ACRES FARM
3810 Middle Country Rd., Calverton; 631-727-4554
Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends; Aug. 30 through Oct. 31.
Varieties: McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Mutsu and Granny Smith. Farm stand sells local apple cider.
Fee: $12.50 ages 2 and older, includes quarter-peck bag.
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS
729 Main Rd. (Route 25), Aquebogue; 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon-Tues and Thurs-Fri.; Sept.18 through Oct.; last u-pick entry at 5 p.m. On weekends, no picking at this location, but tasting room is open.
Varieties: Mutsu, Ida Red, Gala and Red Delicious. Cider doughnuts and hard cider tastings, too. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed apple cider, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples through Nov.
Fee: $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag (one bag minimum for groups of six or smaller).
WOODSIDE ORCHARDS
116 Manor Lane, Jamesport; woodsideorchards.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends and holidays; Sept. 16 through Oct.; last entry is 4:30 p.m. Farm stand sells fresh-pressed cider, cider doughnuts, pies, apple breads, candy and caramel apples and hard cider tastings.
Varieties: Two varieties of the 28 grown available for picking every weekend.
Fee: $20 for 11- to 12-pound bag, one bag necessary for groups of six or smaller.