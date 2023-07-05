Long Island partyboats that offer half- or full-day fishing trips

Long Island's open fishing boats have all you need — bait, tackle — for a half- or full-day trip out on the water. They'll clean your catch, too. Capacity may be limited with social-distancing measures in place.

NASSAU

ANGLER FLEET, 405 Main St., Port Washington, 718-659-8181, theangler.com Season April-Dec. Offering open boat and private charter, full-day, half-day and night fishing for all species in season. Starting early Oct. fishing for blackfish exclusively. Private charter sunset cruises upon request. Capacity 39 to 85.

CAPTAIN LOU FLEET, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport, 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com Season year-round. Offering bay and ocean fishing, half-day fishing daily, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., for fluke; bait and tackle included; scenic, sunset, and moonlight cruises; private parties and charters. Capacity 149.

SUPER HAWK, East Marina, Point Lookout, 516-607-3004, superhawkfishing.com Season year-round. Offering half-day fishing daily, departs 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sunset and moonlight cruises by request. Capacity 100.

SUFFOLK

CAPT. GILLEN, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-586-5511, captreefishing.com Season May-Nov. Offering fishing daily on the bay and ocean. Capacity 125. Weekend bay cruises, Jul.-Aug., Fri-Sun., 8 p.m.

CAPT. WHITTAKER, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-7087, captainwhittaker.com Season May-Oct. Offering bay and inlet fishing, half-day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m.; bait and rods included. Family-friendly. Capacity 85.

CAPTREE PRIDE, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-848-9857, captreepride.com Season April-Dec. Offering sails daily, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-5:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.; rods and tackle included. Private charter and sunset cruises upon request. Capacity 150.

CAPTREE PRINCESS, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-404-6817, captreeprincess.com Season year-round. Offering open inshore and deep-sea fishing. Sunset and firework cruises (June-Aug.). Capacity 150.

CELTIC GRACE/QUEST IV, Port Jefferson Harbor, Port Jefferson, 631-928-3926, celticquestfishing.com Season May-Nov. Offering Long Island Sound fishing; full-day, half-day and evening trips. Capacity 110-125.

DIXIE ll, Captree State Park, Babylon, 631-404-6817, captreeislandspirit.com Season May-Nov. Offering private charters. Sunset and firework cruises. Capacity 125.

EBB TIDE II, Salivar’s Dock, 470 W. Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-2818, ebbtidefishing.com Season May-Dec. Offering full- and half-day trips and 6-hour extended trips; fishing for jumbo fluke, cod, sea bass, blackfish, porgy, striped bass and bluefish. Private charters, sunset fishing and nature cruises available. Capacity 75.

FISH ON II, Atlantic Cove Marina, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches, 631-889-5291, fishonfishing.com Season year-round. Offering full- and half-day trips, fishing all species in season; bait and tackle included. Private charters available. Capacity 90.

FISHFINDER II, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-287-3704, captreefishfinder.com Season mid-April to mid-Dec. Offering through Sept.: Daily trips, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for fluke and 5-9 p.m. for striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and fluke; night trips 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat. for striped bass. Oct.-mid-Dec.: 7-11 a.m. weekends, noon-5 p.m. daily and 7-11 p.m. daily for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity 75.

ISLAND PRINCESS, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-587-6024, islandprincesscaptree.com Season April-Nov. Offering day and night fishing: 7-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily April-Nov.; additional trip, 6-10 p.m. daily, May-Oct. weakfish, bay blues and stripers; rod, bait and tackle included. Private charters on Bay Princess. Capacity 138.

JAMES JOSEPH II, 84 N. New York Ave., Huntington, 631-651-8235, jamesjosephfishing.com Season mid-April-Dec. Offering fluke fishing, half-day (4-hour) trips. Bluefish and striped bass fishing, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Moonlight and fireworks cruises. Capacity 144.

JIB VI, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 516-578-1158, jibvi.com Season April-Nov. Offering bay and ocean fishing, 3 half-day trips daily: 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. fluke, black fish, sea bass; 7-11 p.m. bay blues, weakfish and striped bass; rod, bait and tackle included. Capacity 77.

LAURA LEE FLEET, Captree State Park Boat Basin, Babylon, 631-661-1867, captree.com Season year-round. Offering bay and ocean fishing for fluke, sea bass, stripers, bluefish, codfish, 7 and 8 a.m.; and 1, 2, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.; rod, bait and tackle included. Trips limited to one-third capacity for comfort. Capacity 90.

LAZY BONES, 474 W. Lake Dr., Montauk Harbor, Montauk, 631-668-5671, lazybonesmontauk.com Season May-Nov. Offering half-day trips, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., in spring and summer for fluke, in fall for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity 35.

MISS MONTAUK II, Montauk Marine Basin, Montauk, 631-668-1545, missmontauk.com Season year-round. Offering full-day trips available; summer: fluke fishing; fall: sea bass, porgy, blackfish; winter: cod fishing. Reservations suggested. Capacity 108.

PECONIC STAR III, Third Street, Greenport, 516-551-4548, peconicstarboats.com Season May-Nov. Offering full-day trips; afternoon charters available, lighthouse tours. Capacity 100.

ROSIE, Center Yacht Club, 222 Old Neck Rd., Center Moriches, 631-905-5829, rosiefishing.net Season May-Nov. Offering 4- and 8-hour excursions, parking, bait, rods and reels included; private charters available. Capacity 78.

SHINNECOCK STAR, Oakland’s Marina, 365 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays, 631-728-4563, shinnecockstar.com Season year-round. Offering bay or ocean fishing; tackle and bait included; reservations required. Capacity 30.

VIKING FLEET, Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk., 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com Season year-round. Offering open night, day and offshore fishing (plus charter trips). Capacity 6-150.