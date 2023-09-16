Long Island boats that offer half- or full-day fishing trips
Long Island's open fishing boats have all you need — bait, tackle — for a half- or full-day trip out on the water. They'll clean your catch, too.
NASSAU
ANGLER FLEET
405 Main St., Port Washington; 718-659-8181, theangler.com
Season: April-Dec. Offering: Open boat and private charter, full-day, half-day and night fishing. Starting early Oct. fishing for blackfish. Private charter sunset cruises. Capacity: Three boats: 12 passenger tiki boat, 15-20 passenger charterboat, 60-85 passenger party fishing boat.
CAPTAIN LOU FLEET
31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport; 516-623-5823, captloufleet.com
Season: All year. Offering: Bay and ocean fishing, half-day fishing daily, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., for fluke; bait and tackle included; scenic, sunset, and moonlight cruises; private parties and charters. Whale watching (May-Oct.) and seal watching (Dec.-April). Capacity: 149.
SUPER HAWK
East Marina, Point Lookout; 516-607-3004, superhawkfishing.com
Season All year. Offering: Half-day family fishing daily, departs 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.; sunset and moonlight cruises by request. Capacity 75.
SUFFOLK
CAPT. GILLEN
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 631-586-5511, captreefishing.com
Season: April-Nov. Offering: Fishing daily on the bay and ocean. Capacity: 125.
CAPT. WHITTAKER
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 631-587-7087, captwhittaker.com
Season: May-Oct. Offering: Bay and inlet fishing, half-day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Family-friendly. Capacity: 85.
CAPTREE PRIDE
Captree State Park, Bay Shore; 631-848-9857, captreepride.com
Season: April-Dec. Offering: Sails daily, 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-5:30 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Private charter sunset cruises. Capacity: 150.
CAPTREE PRINCESS
Captree State Park, Bay Shore; 631-404-6817, captreeprincess.com
Season: All year. Offering: Sails daily starting at 8 a.m.; Fall/winter night fishing. Open inshore and deep sea fishing Capacity: 140.
CELTIC GRACE/QUEST IV
Port Jefferson Harbor, Port Jefferson; 631-928-3926, celticquestfishing.com
Season: May-Dec. Offering: Sound fishing; full-day, half-day and evening trips. Capacity: 110-120.
EBB TIDE II
Salivar’s Dock, 470 W. Lake Dr., Montauk; 631-668-2818, ebbtidefishing.com
Season: May-Dec. Offering: Half-day trips daily July-August; three-quarter to full-day trips in fall; night striped bass fishing and private charters. Capacity: 75.
FISH ON II
Atlantic Cove Marina, 215 Atlantic Ave., East Moriches; 631-889-5291, fishonfishing.com
Season: All year. Offering: Full- and half-day trips, fishing all species in season. Capacity: 90.
FISHFINDER II
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 516-287-3704, captreefishfinder.com
Season: Mid-April to mid-Dec. Offering: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. daily trips through Sept. for fluke and 5-9 p.m. for striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and fluke; night trips 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat. for striped bass. Oct.-mid-Dec.: 7-11 a.m., noon-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity: 75.
ISLAND PRINCESS
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 631-587-6024, islandprincesscaptree.com
Season: April-Nov. Offering: 7-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m. daily April-Nov.; additional trip, 6-10 p.m. daily, May-Oct. weakfish, bay blues and stripers. Private charters on Bay Princess. Capacity: 138.
JAMES JOSEPH II
84 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-651-8235, jamesjosephfishing.com
Season: Mid-April-Dec. Offering: Fluke fishing, half-day (4-hour) trips. Bluefish and striped bass fishing, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Moonlight and fireworks cruises. Capacity: 144.
JIB VI
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 516-578-1158, jibvi.com
Season: April-Nov. Offering: Bay and ocean fishing, 3 half-day trips daily: 7 a.m.-noon and 1-5:30 p.m. fluke, black fish, sea bass; 7-11 p.m. bay blues, weakfish and striped bass. Capacity: 77.
LAURA LEE FLEET
Captree State Park Boat Basin, Bay Shore; 631-661-1867, captree.com
Season: Year-round. Offering: Bay and ocean fishing for fluke, sea bass, stripers, bluefish, codfish, 7 and 8 a.m.; and 1, 2, 6, 7 and 11 p.m.; Fall schedule starts in Oct. Capacity: 90.
LAZYBONES
474 W. Lake Dr., Montauk Harbor, Montauk; 631-668-5671, lazybonesmontauk.com
Season: May-Nov. Offering: Half-day trips, 8 a.m.- noon and 1-5 p.m., in spring and summer for fluke, in fall for striped bass and bluefish. Capacity: 35.
MISS MONTAUK II
Montauk Marine Basin, Montauk; 631-668-1545, missmontauk.com
Season: All year. Offering: Full-day summer trips for fluke; fall fishing for sea bass, porgy, blackfish; winter cod fishing. Capacity: 108.
PECONIC STAR III
Third Street, Greenport; 631-875-2631, peconicstarboats.com Season: May-Nov. Offering: Full-day trips; afternoon charters and lighthouse tours. Capacity: 100.
ROSIE FISHING
Center Yacht Club, 222 Old Neck Rd., Center Moriches; 631-905-5829, rosiefishing.net
Season: May-Nov. Offering: Half-day and full-day excursions and private charters. Capacity 78. Additional 6-person private charter available on the Sundowner for tuna and shark fishing.
SHINNECOCK STAR
Oakland’s Marina, 365 Dune Rd., Hampton Bays; 631-728-4563
Season: All year. Offering: Bay or ocean fishing, reservations required. Capacity: 30.
VIKING FLEET
Viking Dock, 462 W. Lake Dr., Montauk.; 631-668-5700, vikingfleet.com
Season: All year. Open for day trips and offshore fishing plus private charter trips. Capacity: 12-125.