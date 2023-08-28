New 6-person paddleboard hits the water at the WaterFront Center in Oyster Bay 

Paddleboarding is typically done individually, but the WaterFront Center of Oyster Bay has turned it into a group activity with the Mothership. The new 17-foot paddleboard holds six people and is currently available to rent in Oyster Bay Harbor.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for people to work together as a team on the water and have a fun experience,” says Shannon Kelly, the WaterFront Center’s marketing director. “It’s perfect for families. Parents can go out with their kids this way everyone can be together.”

This hard inflatable vessel has plenty of room to sit, kneel or stand as it is over 4 feet wide and can hold up to 1,700 lbs.

“You can paddle together in formation or not. The choice is yours,” says Kelly. Another option is to request an anchor to park the paddleboard out on the water. “You can use it as a floating island to swim off,” says Kelly. “It provides different opportunities.”

Each person gets a paddle and a life vest to wear, and all parties must be friends or family. “We don’t put strangers on together,” says Kelly. “Everyone is with people they know.”

Amelia Jenness, 7, of South Huntington went on the Mothership during the junior summer program at the WaterFront Center.

"We anchored out in West Harbor and jumped off into the water with our life jackets," she says. "The most fun was jumping off and then struggling to get back on. Sometimes the hardest part was paddling in the breeze, but the instructors did most of it."

The Mothership is available to rent Tuesday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. for $100 per hour. The anchor rental is an additional $25. The watercraft is for ages 5 and older; children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

1 West End Ave., Oyster Bay, 516-922-7245, TheWaterFrontCenter.org.