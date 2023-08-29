Evan Ducz, tasting room manager at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue makes a stop to teach his guestsabout the grapes from left, Matt and Dina VonSalzen of Huntington and James Motto of Smithtown during an educational wine experience on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Moke takes visitors around the property, making stops along the way. They learn about the variety of grapes grown and the wines that Peconic Bay produce including Chardonnay, Riesling and Viognier. Credit: Randee Daddona