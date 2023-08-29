Peconic Bay Vineyards
Sample wines made from grapes grown at the more than 123 acres that Peconic Bay Vineyards owner Soloviev Group operates across the North Fork. The outdoor seating area includes round tables on a paved patio as well as seating clustered around several firepits.
TASTINGS: $10-$14 glass; $22-$38 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 7. Groups 8-20 can reserve the barn ($75 per person)
FOOD: Cheese and charcuterie plates, fresh local oysters Fri.-Sun. May through Oct. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: Select dates
WINES AND MORE: riesling, oak- and steel-fermented chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, viognier, merlot, malbec, rosé and sparkling
DOGS: Leashed pets permitted