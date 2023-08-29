Things to DoRecreation

Peconic Bay Vineyards

Evan Ducz, tasting room manager at Peconic Bay Vineyards in...

Evan Ducz, tasting room manager at Peconic Bay Vineyards in Cutchogue makes a stop to teach his guestsabout the grapes from left, Matt and Dina VonSalzen of Huntington and James Motto of Smithtown during an educational wine experience on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The Moke takes visitors around the property, making stops along the way. They learn about the variety of grapes grown and the wines that Peconic Bay produce including Chardonnay, Riesling and Viognier. Credit: Randee Daddona

Sample wines made from grapes grown at the more than 123 acres that Peconic Bay Vineyards owner Soloviev Group operates across the North Fork. The outdoor seating area includes round tables on a paved patio as well as seating clustered around several firepits.

  • TASTINGS: $10-$14 glass; $22-$38 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 7. Groups 8-20 can reserve the barn ($75 per person)

  • FOOD: Cheese and charcuterie plates, fresh local oysters Fri.-Sun. May through Oct. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: Select dates

  • WINES AND MORE: riesling, oak- and steel-fermented chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, viognier, merlot, malbec, rosé and sparkling

  • DOGS: Leashed pets permitted

