Where to play pickleball on Long Island

Pickleball was created in 1965 by three dads: Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum. What started out as a game for their children has grown in popularity throughout the United States, including on Long Island.

The game is played with a "perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of Ping-Pong paddles on a court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center,” according to Chuck Menke, chief marketing director at USA Pickleball, a national governing body of the sport.

Frank Milillo, owner of Long Island Pickleball Pros, which hosts clinics around the Island, says the game is easy to play and learn. "Pickleball can be as competitive as you want it, but more important, it's an extremely social sport," he says.

Here are three venues to try.

The Pickleball Hall

246 N. Main St., Sayville

The Pickleball Hall features seven courts for open play and clinics (taught by certified instructors) for all skill sets. There also are locker rooms, a cafe and a pro shop where players can test and purchase equipment. For the newbies, there’s staff on-site that can guide you through a game.

Fees: Two-hour open play; $20 per person members; $25 nonmembers 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, $25-$30 before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Reserve online.

More info: 631-380-3580; pickleballhall.com

Pickleball Plus

525 Eagle Ave., West Hempstead

Pickleball Plus is an indoor climate-controlled facility with 12 courts. New and experienced players are welcome. Leagues, tournaments and special events are available. All instructors are certified and provide private, semiprivate and group lessons. Kids ages 3-17 can enjoy the club’s Junior Academy. Players also can host special events in the facilities party room. Membership is required and free. For new players, Absolutely Beginner clinic offers a one-hour group session for $12 and teaches the basics including dinking, serving and scoring.

Fees: Two-hour open play; $20 per person weekdays until 6 p.m. and $25 per person evenings and weekends. Court rentals $45-$50 per hour.

Hours: 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Mon.-Thu., 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri., 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Reserve online.

More info: 516-550-5700, pickleballplusllc.com





Pickle N Par Club

62 Lake Ave. S., Nesconset; and 515 Broadhollow Rd., Suite 500, Melville

Melville with four courts and Nesconset with nine offering open play, clinics and themed events for all ages.

Fees: Membership is $8 per month. Two-hour open play; $25 members, $30 nonmembers. Court rentals are $50 per hour ($5 per hour guest fee for nonmembers). Clinics geared toward beginners are $50 per person. Lessons are $90 per person.

Hours: Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Reserve online.

More info: Nesconset: 631-382-7425, Melville: 631-777-7425, picklenpar.com











