Rage Room Long Island sets opening date in Selden

Players can choose a sledgehammer, a crowbar or even a golf club and take their frustrations out by smashing old TVs, microwaves and other e-waste at a new entertainment venue, Rage Room Long Island, scheduled to open March 3 in Selden.

Participants choose a theme such as Technology Takeover and watch a video that sets them on a mission such as being tasked with destroying all the technology for the survival of the human race, says owner Michael Hellmann.

“A rage room is a fun, stress relieving activity,” Hellmann says. “We don’t claim to be a mental health or medical facility, although we’ve had some therapists want to send clients to Rage Room. We put you on a mission and you get moving and have a great time.”

Participants are provided protective gear from head to toe, Hellmann says, including a helmet, face shield and gloves.

The cost starts at $40 to $60 per person. The venue, at 978 Middle Country Rd., has two rooms that accommodate up to four people and one that can hold six to 12 people for parties or events; 631-880-7772 or visit rageroomli.com.