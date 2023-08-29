Sannino Vineyard
Enjoy a casual and cozy environment inside the tasting house with views of the production room from the bar, or sip on wines on the patio overlooking the vineyard.
TASTINGS: $35 flight
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5
FOOD: Cheese, meat and chocolate platters. No outside food/drink
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: white and red merlot, petit verdot, cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon and steel-fermented chardonnay
DOGS: No pets