Sannino Vineyard and Tasting House in Cutchogue on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. After a four-year planning and building process the Sannino just opened their new tasting house that has 2852 sq. ft. for wine production, retail and education. Credit: Randee Daddona

Enjoy a casual and cozy environment inside the tasting house with views of the production room from the bar, or sip on wines on the patio overlooking the vineyard.

  • TASTINGS: $35 flight

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5

  • FOOD: Cheese, meat and chocolate platters. No outside food/drink

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: white and red merlot, petit verdot, cabernet franc, sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon and steel-fermented chardonnay

  • DOGS: No pets

