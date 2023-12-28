Where to go seal and whale watching on Long Island
Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May. Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.
CRESLI SEAL WALKS
Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
Tour departs from area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter. Season Late Nov.-Mid April Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.
More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org
FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS
211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport
A two-hour seal-watching and eco tour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required. Season Oct.-Nov. and Mar.-Apr. Fee $35, $25 12 and younger.
More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Montauk Point State Park
Meet at park office in lower lot next to playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends. Season Jan.-April Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.
More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Jones Beach State Park
Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals on Long Island and will follow an educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk. Season Jan.-March Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.
More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov
SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES
Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport
Boats leave out of Freeport starting at 9:30 a.m. and cruises depart at 10 a.m. A naturalist onboard discusses the behavior and biology of seals and other wildlife you’ll see. The two-hour tour includes an open discussion, heated cabin and food for purchase (cash only). Season Jan.-April. Fee $39, $34 ages 12 and younger
More info: 516-544-6698, liwhaleandsealwatching.com