Where to go seal and whale watching on Long Island

Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May. Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.

CRESLI SEAL WALKS

Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Carol Beckerman of Islip takes a photo through a telescope of seals resting a on sandbar in the Moriches Bay during a seal walk at Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton. Credit: Heather Walsh/Heather Walsh

Tour departs from area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter. Season Late Nov.-Mid April Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.

More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org

FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS

211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport

Seals can be seen sunbathing along the shores of Long Island. Credit: Freeport Water Taxi Seal Watching

A two-hour seal-watching and eco tour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required. Season Oct.-Nov. and Mar.-Apr. Fee $35, $25 12 and younger.

More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Montauk Point State Park

Participants in a seal walk conducted by the New York State Parks look at a seal at an observation area at Montauk Point State Park in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Meet at park office in lower lot next to playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends. Season Jan.-April Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.

More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Jones Beach State Park

Seal watchers stand on the shore of Sloop Channel hoping to spot seals during the seal walk run by the Theodore Roosevelt Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park. Credit: David L. Pokress/David L. Pokress

Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals on Long Island and will follow an educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk. Season Jan.-March Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.

More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov

SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES

Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

A seal relaxes on a buoy seen on the Captain Lou Fleet seal watching cruise in Freeport. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Boats leave out of Freeport starting at 9:30 a.m. and cruises depart at 10 a.m. A naturalist onboard discusses the behavior and biology of seals and other wildlife you’ll see. The two-hour tour includes an open discussion, heated cabin and food for purchase (cash only). Season Jan.-April. Fee $39, $34 ages 12 and younger

More info: 516-544-6698, liwhaleandsealwatching.com