Seven places to watch Mayweather-Pacquiao fight May 2

In the left corner stands the undefeated five-division world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather, Jr. In the right corner awaits the eight-division world champion Manny "Pac-Man" Pacquiao. In a match more than five years in the making, these welterweight boxers will come face-to-face May 2 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand in what's been billed as the fight of the century. Where will you watch the Pay-Per-View event? Here are seven places where you can see them go to battle:

THE EMPORIUM

The regular Saturday Night Dance Party continues with DJ Smooth City spinning while the fight is projected on two large screens in the main room and on more than 10 flat-screen TVs. VIP bottle service is available throughout the match (call 631-275-6200 for reservations), and the pizza window will be open if you get the munchies. Cover: $20 for men, $10 for women. (9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, 631-627-8787, theemporiumny.com)

APPS & ALES

Come early and enjoy half-price appetizers from 4-8 p.m. plus $4 drafts (Coors Light, Miller Lite, Bud Light, Budweiser) all night. Take your pick of 32 TVs to see the fight with full audio. Cover: $15. (388 Medford Ave., Patchogue, 631-654-2269, appsandales.com)

INDIAN WELLS TAVERN

You can view the fight from any angle with five TVs and a 60-inch screen with surround sound in the main dining room while you down some Manny Pacquiao Punch ($8) or "Money" Mayweather Martini ($9). Any beer on tap is $5, while some bottles and cans are $4. Cover: $25 ($20 advance). (177 Main St., Amagansett, 631-267-0400, indianwellstavern.com)

MULCAHY'S PUB & CONCERT HALL

You won't miss one punch at Mul's, where nine projection screens will be set up, plus a dozen TVs. Bucket specials from 8 to 10 p.m. include $15 for five domestic beers or $20 for five imported beers. Cover: $15 ($10 advance). (3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, 516-783-7500, muls.com)

ROOKIES SPORTS CLUB

Dine in a booth with your own private TV screen or look up at the fight projected on the walls above the bar. Their full menu will be in effect, with $12 pitchers of Bud Light and Coors Light available throughout the fight. Cover: $20. (70 Gerard St., Huntington, 631-923-0424, rookiesny.com)

THE NUTTY IRISHMAN

Join the party atmosphere at Nutty with beer specials and a DJ spinning before and after each fight on the card, which you can see from 12 55-inch TVs or four 8-by-5-foot screens, plus three booths with mini TVs. The kitchen remains open all night at 4 a.m. Cover: $25 ($20 advance includes one Bud Light). (323 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-293-9700, thenuttyirishman.com)

THE MAIN EVENT

Order the knockout shrimp or the Olympic sampler (wings, toasted ravioli, mozzarella sticks and potato skins) while checking out the action on over 60 flat screens in both locations. Cover: $20. (799 Old Country Rd., Plainview: 516-935-5120; 1815 Broad Hollow Rd., Farmingdale: 631-522-1030, themaineventny.com)

LOCAL PREDICTIONS

Who will win the bout? We ask local fighters from the Westbury Boxing Gym about their predictions:

Carlos "The Natural, Very Good" Brito, 38, of Amityville

Height: 5-foot-5

Weight: 140 lbs.

Prediction: Mayweather

"He is training like never before. The man is very serious about this fight and I think he's going to stop Pacquiao."

Johanna "Jo Diamond" Ingrao, 25, of Williston Park

Height: 5 feet

Weight: 115 lbs.

Prediction: Pacquiao

"He's not a predictable fighter; therefore, I think he will be able to change it up and set the pace of the match. I'd like to see him go the distance and win by decision."

Emmanuel Etienne, 25, of Uniondale

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 205 lbs.

Prediction: Mayweather

"He's undefeated, and when he hops in that ring, no one seems to be able to break him."

Nick "The Quick" Perdomo, 24, of Hempstead

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 lbs.

Prediction: Mayweather

"Defense wins fights, so I think Mayweather is going to come out on top. I believe it will go 12 rounds because Pacquiao is a workhorse and he has the legs, but the decision will go to Mayweather."