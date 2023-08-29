Things to DoRecreation

The Old Field Vineyards

The Old Field Vineyards in Southold, owned and operated by...

The Old Field Vineyards in Southold, owned and operated by the Baiz family, Old Field has been part of the family since the end of World War1. Chris Baiz' great grandmother, Mathilda Lang, bought the Old Field farm and created to a vineyard. The original, was farmed by native Americans, with many other interesting history explained by owner, Chris Baiz during his informative tour. (Sept. 2, 2012) by Randee Daddona Credit: Randee Daddona

It’s not every day you sip wine inside a chicken coop carriage house. But there’s plenty of outback farm charm at The Old Field Vineyards in Southold. Wine is made in an old dairy barn on the 23-acre property.

  • TASTINGS: $17-$22 flight; $9-$16 glass; $20-$50 bottle

  • GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5

  • FOOD: Boxed lunch and tasting package available by reservation. Outside food allowed on patio only

  • LIVE MUSIC: No live music

  • WINES AND MORE: merlot, merlot cabernet franc blend, cabernet franc, steel chardonnay, barrel-fermented chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, sauvignon and chardonnay blend, estate white pinot noir, blanc de blanc, Bordeaux blend

  • DOGS: No pets

