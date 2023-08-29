The Old Field Vineyards
It’s not every day you sip wine inside a chicken coop carriage house. But there’s plenty of outback farm charm at The Old Field Vineyards in Southold. Wine is made in an old dairy barn on the 23-acre property.
TASTINGS: $17-$22 flight; $9-$16 glass; $20-$50 bottle
GROUPS: Reservations required for limos and groups larger than 5
FOOD: Boxed lunch and tasting package available by reservation. Outside food allowed on patio only
LIVE MUSIC: No live music
WINES AND MORE: merlot, merlot cabernet franc blend, cabernet franc, steel chardonnay, barrel-fermented chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, sauvignon and chardonnay blend, estate white pinot noir, blanc de blanc, Bordeaux blend
DOGS: No pets