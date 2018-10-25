Train shows on Long Island

WOODEN TOY TRAIN PLAY DAYS. Railroad Museum of Long Island, 416 Griffing Ave., Riverhead, 631-727-7920, rmli.org. Tracks and train play area for kids, ride the Pumpkin Patch Train, pumpkin painting. Fee $10, $5 ages 5-12, free 4 and younger. Date 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7.

CENTRAL OPERATING LINES MODEL RAILROAD CLUB OPEN HOUSE. Central Operating Lines, 50A Carlough Rd., Bohemia, 631-563-0173, coltrains.com. O gauge model railroad featuring four mainlines, an elevated transit line, a logging line and a below-ground subway. Fee Free, donations accepted; bring a nonperishable food item donation for Long Island Cares. Dates Oct. 20-21, Nov. 17-18, Dec. 1-2, Dec. 8-9, Jan. 19-20.LONG ISLAND MODEL RAILROAD ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE, 3661 Horseblock Rd., Unit P, Medford. View a large-scale model train layout in operation. Members will operate multiple trains using digital command controls on the Club’s HO and N-gauge layouts. Fee Free, donations accepted. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3-4, Dec. 1-2.

NORTHERN SPUR TRAIN AND SWAP MEET. Firemen’s Pavilion, Heling Boulevard, Lindenhurst, 631-666-6855 All types of model railroad equipment, Hess and die-cast vehicles will be available for sale to the general public, breakfast and lunch will be available. All gauge test track is available. Fee $5 a person, free children younger than 16. Dates 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4, Jan. 6, Feb. 17, March 24.

ST. JAMES MODEL RAILROAD HOLIDAY DISPLAY. Mills Pond House, 660 Rte. 25A, St. James, 631-862-6575 and 516-263-9607, stacarts.org. O-gauge model train layout is the result of 35 years of continuing improvements. Fee $2, 50 cents for children. Dates 6-9 p.m. Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1-2.

NASSAU LIONEL OPERATING ENGINEERS OPEN HOUSE. 2953 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, 516-735-6370, nloe.org. Open house at Long Island’s largest operating O-gauge layout. Fee Free. Dates 1-4 p.m. Oct. 13-14, 8-10 p.m. Nov. 30, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 8-10 p.m. Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 8-10 p.m. March 9, 1-4 p.m. March 10-11.

HOLIDAY TRAIN DISPLAY. Longwood Estate, Longwood and Smith roads, Ridge, 631-924-1820. Model train display with carnival, waterfall, Christmas village, nativity scene, more. Fee Free. Dates 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1-31, closed Dec. 25.

WINTER MODEL TRAIN SHOW AND EXHIBITION. Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport, 516-378-9594, freeportny.gov. Operating model train layouts in all major scales on display, test track available; sponsored by Great South Bay Model Railroad Club. Fee $7, free ages 11 and younger. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 13.

SMITHTOWN HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S MODEL TRAIN SHOW. Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, Rte. 25, Smithtown, 631-524-0529. Benefits the Smithtown Historical Society for restoration of farm building and caring for the animals. Fee $5, free children 12 and younger. Date 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 16.

HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN DISPLAY. Inspired by community landmarks and local history, the annual 240 square feet holiday train layout is an interactive model train display. Held Fri.-Sun. from Dec. 1, 2018 until Jan. 6, 2019, Noon-3 p.m. tonight, Dec.7, 2018, Dec. 8, 2018, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, Old Babylon Town Hall, 47 W. Main St., Babylon, http://www.townofbabylon.com/guides.cfm, Free, 631-587-3750.

HOLIDAY MODEL TRAIN SHOW. B'nai Israel Reform Temple, 67 Oakdale-Bohemia Rd., Oakdale, 631-563-1660, trainville.com. Model train show coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot, HO, N, On30 and O scale trains will be on display, refreshments will be available. Fee $5, $3 ages 4-11. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 16.

TRAIN SHOW. William M. Gouse Jr. VFW Post 3211, 320 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-931-7843, trainville.com. Two halls of operating model train layouts (O, HO, N, Z, On30) All proceeds benefit Post 3211 Veterans Assistance Programs. Fee $5, $3 ages 4-11. Date 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23.

Holiday Model Train Show, Broadway Commons, Route 106/107, Hicksville, 516-939-0679. Model train show coordinated by Trainville Hobby Depot, HO, N, On30 and O scale trains will be on display, proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Foundation. Fee Free. Date 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 22.

Boy Scout Troop 233 Model Train Show. United Methodist Church of Westbury, 265 Asbury Ave., Westbury, 516-455-2088. Operating railroads featuring T-Trak, N, HO, O, S Trolley and G Scale, Circus Modelers, and MTA Tracks Program. Refreshments available. Fee $5 for adults, $1 for children. Date 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 3.

National Lionel Train Day 2018. TrainLand, 293 Sunrise Hwy., Lynbrook, 516-599-7080, trainworld.com. Lionel, the iconic model train company, is conducting its 4th annual National Lionel Train Day. Activities taking place include Lionel train layouts for fans of all ages, play stations where kids and adults can become junior engineers. Fee Free. Date 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1.

TMB Model Train Club Open House. TMB Model Train Club, 120 Schmitt Blvd., East Farmingdale, 516-660-8099, tmbmodeltrainclub.com. 4,000 foot layout featuring 10 trains running on 19 scale miles of mainline and branch line track and subway. Fee Free. Dates 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8-9, Jan. 5-6, 19-20, Feb. 2-3.