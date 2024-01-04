Things to DoRecreation

The ultimate guide to winter fun on Long Island: Ice skating, hiking and more

By Newsday Staff

There's a chill in the air, but that doesn't mean you have to stay inside. Browse our guide to Long Island's outdoor activities this winter, from ice skating to sledding. Call ahead to make sure these spots are open, as many are weather dependent.

Winter hikes

As the seasons change, the hiking trails fill up at Long Island parks. The cooler weather offers a respite from summer's heat, opening a world of nature to explore come fall and winter.

"The cool weather provides for a healthy and enjoyable experience," says George Gorman Jr., regional director of Long Island's state parks.

Tom Casey of West Sayville, vice president of the Long Island Greenbelt Trail Conference, says woodland trails, including in the pine barrens of eastern Long Island, also are drawing legions of winter hikers. Woodland trails remain free of ice in winter because “they are sandy in a lot of places, and water filters right through” into the ground.

Here are five ideas for fall and winter hikes offering wildlife sightings and trail views ranging from charming to awe-inspiring. Parking is free unless noted.

Best hike for a workout: Trail View State Park

8101 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov.

Distance: 7.4 miles

Ante Supe enjoys a winter ride at Trail View State...

Ante Supe enjoys a winter ride at Trail View State Park in Woodbury. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Had enough of the treadmill? You can burn calories amid actual scenery, hiking the rolling hills of Trail View State Park in Woodbury. Trail View, a narrow 400-acre belt of green space, sends hikers along wooded hills on the north and past ponds and streams near its south end. With comparatively rugged terrain — for Long Island at least — and some hills rising to several hundred feet above sea level, it can be challenging for inexperienced hikers, Gorman says. 

Remote hike: Sunken Forest, Fire Island National Seashore

Accessible via the Sayville Ferry Service to Sailors Haven (Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 9) and Cherry Grove (Saturdays and Sundays); 631-589-0810, sayvilleferry.com.

Distance: 1.6-mile loop

Fee: Sailors Haven Ferry: round trip $18, $10 ages 2-11 through Oct. 9; Cherry Grove Ferry: ; round trip $20, $11 ages 2-11. 

In winter, it takes a few extra steps to get to the solitude of the Sunken Forest. The Sayville Ferry Service to adjacent Sailors Haven isn’t running after Oct. 9, so take the ferry instead to Cherry Grove, then walk west. The trail is part boardwalk, through a rare maritime forest dominated by centuries-old American holly trees, and half paved path between the dunes.

Family-friendly hike: Belmont Lake State Park

Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon; 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov.

Distance: 7.6 miles of multiuse trails

Bicyclists rides in the sunset at Belmont Lake State Park...

Bicyclists rides in the sunset at Belmont Lake State Park in West Babylon in November 2021. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

Fee: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.

Belmont Lake is your classic walk in the park. A flat path loops through the woods and then wraps around the lake, making it an easy jaunt for hikers of all ages. The trail passes benches for impromptu rest stops and a pair of cannons captured from a British warship during the War of 1812, and then goes over a bubbly waterfall at the south end of the park.

Hike with a great view: Orient Beach State Park

40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov.

Distance: 4 miles

Fee: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Oct. 9

For a quintessential North Fork adventure, hike the 2-mile service road flanked by Gardiners Bay and its lighthouses to the south, and a rare maritime forest to the north, as you’re serenaded by honks from the Cross Sound Ferry. Continue past the parking lot to the beach for another 2 miles to the tip of the peninsula for views of the bay, nearby harbors, Shelter Island and the curiously shaped Long Beach Bar “Bug Light” Lighthouse that's squatting on a rock pile just offshore.

Ice skating

You can practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice — or just attempt to stay upright — at indoor, outdoor and temporary ice skating rinks around Long Island.

INDOOR ICE RINKS

ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX

65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck

Sarah Castro-Tie and Bethany Bernatouich ice skate at Andrew Stergiopoulos...

Sarah Castro-Tie and Bethany Bernatouich ice skate at Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink in March 2019. Credit: /Howard Simmons

Season: Through mid-June. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 2:15-4:30 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs., 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 7:45-9:45 p.m. Fri., 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun. Public sessions open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Skating programs/private lessons available. Fee: Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 16 and younger; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-487-2975, gnparks.org 

CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK

480 W. John St., Hicksville

Season: Oct. through April. Hours: 1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat. plus 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri. Fee: Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056, nassaucountyny.gov 

DIX HILLS PARK ICE RINK

575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills

Season: All year. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Mon-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. (also 8:15-10:15 p.m. early Nov.-April) Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat., 11:45-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sun. Camps, lessons and hockey leagues. Fee: Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger ; $5 skate rental. Online reservations recommended. More info: 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov/parks 

FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER

130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport

Season: All year. Hours: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Stick and Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-May; puck shoots (Sept.-June). Fee: Residents with Freeport Recreation Card: $6 nonresident guest: $10; $4 skate rental. More info: 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov

ICELAND

3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park

Season: All year. Hours: Open Fri.-Sun. and holiday, school vacation in December, call for hours; 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun. Jan.-Feb. Group lessons, hockey clinics, public sessions and figure skating, hockey games. Fee: $12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental. More info: 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com 

LONG BEACH ICE ARENA

150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach

Ava and her dad Jonah Green at the Long Beach...

Ava and her dad Jonah Green at the Long Beach Ice Arena. Credit: Howard Simmons

Season: All year. Hours: 1:30-3 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sun. through May 1. Skating lessons, adult and youth hockey program, freestyle sessions for figure skaters. Fee: $10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle. More info: 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov 

NEWBRIDGE ARENA

2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore

Season: All year. Public sessions, skating lessons, youth hockey programs, police and fire league. Hours: Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed., 8-10 a.m. Thurs., 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fee: Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions: $7 weekdays, $9 weekends; nonresidents: $9 weekdays, $11 weekends; $5 skate rental. Check website for holiday admission and weekday special rates. More info: 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com 

NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK

Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow

Louise Austin helps her two daughters Emily Newmann and Holly...

Louise Austin helps her two daughters Emily Newmann and Holly Newmann at a hockey clinic at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park in March 2022. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Season: All year. Two indoor rinks, one outdoor rink. Learn-to-skate program, lessons. Fee: Public sessions $15; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-441-0070, northwellhealthicecenter.com 

PECONIC ICE RINKS

Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Rd., Calverton

Season: All year. Hours: 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri. with DJ Skate, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., 1:50-4:50 p.m. Sun. Check website for additional days. Indoor rink with learn to skate program, clinics, youth and adult hockey leagues. Fee: Public sessions $15, $11 ages 5-12; $6 skate rental. More Info: peconicicerinks.com, info@peconichockey.org

PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER

70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington

Ansley Teng, of Garden City, practices her figure skating routine...

Ansley Teng, of Garden City, practices her figure skating routine on the ice at the Port Washington Skating Center in December 2023. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Season: All year. Hours: 2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website. Additional hours on school holidays and vacations. Fee: $18; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-484-6800, pwskating.com

THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK

660 Terry Rd., inside Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge

Season: All year. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through June 30. Check website for summer schedule. Fee: $13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. night. $7 skate rental. More info: 631-232-3222, TheRinx.com 

SUPERIOR ICE RINK

270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park

Season: All year. Hours: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. weekends. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Public skate, hockey, lessons, pro shop, snack bar, parties. Fee: $10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental. More info: 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com 

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER

1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage

Season: All year. Hours: 4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun. through April 1. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.com/ice 

OUTDOOR ICE RINKS

BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB

178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton

People ice skate at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

People ice skate at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Credit: Richard Lewin

Season: December through mid-March. Hours: Vary, check website for peak and off peak hours. Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public skating, classes, lessons, hockey leagues. Fee: $33 ($25 off peak); $27 ages 5-16 ($20 off peak); $15 ages 4 and younger; $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger. More Info: 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK

500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn-North Hills

Maeve Garvey and Olivia Garvey skate at the Christopher Morley...

Maeve Garvey and Olivia Garvey skate at the Christopher Morley Park ice rink in Roslyn. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Season: Early-Dec. through early-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun. Outdoor ice rink, public sessions. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20, nonresident. More info: 516-571-8113, nassaucountyny.gov 

GRANT PARK ICE RINK

Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett

Season: Late-Nov. through mid-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon. and Thur., 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed., 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident. More info: 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov 

MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK

Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa

Season: Nov. 24 through Feb. weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice  

THE PARK AT UBS ARENA

2400 Hempstead Tpk., Elmont

Season: Opening Dec. 27.  The 155,800-square-foot, outdoor experience features two pond hockey rinks. The park will also include special amenities at the rinks including an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, a VIP Igloo Garden complete with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, vintage carnival games with Islander-themed prizes, the Isles Lab store selling team merchandise and an array of food trucks. Fee: $20; Skate rentals and lockers will be available along with private ice time by reservation. More info: 516-460-8599, ubsarena.com

THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK

Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson

Finn Frankenberger ice skates at The Rinx at Harborfront Park...

Finn Frankenberger ice skates at The Rinx at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson in January 2021. Credit: Morgan Campbell

Season: Open through the second weekend in March. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Fee: $13, $10 children ages 11 and younger weekdays; $14, $11 ages 11 and under weekends; $7 skate rentals. Public sessions daily. More info: 631-403-4357, TheRinx.com  

THE RINX AT WYANDANCH PLAZA

40 Station Dr., Wyandanch

Skaters at the Rinx at Wyandanch Plaza in Wyandanch in...

Skaters at the Rinx at Wyandanch Plaza in Wyandanch in December 2022. Credit: Linda Rosier

Season: Dec.-First weekend in March. Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing. Fee: $8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals. More info: 631-643-2050, TheRinx.com 

SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK

7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury

Try ice skating at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park.

Try ice skating at Syosset-Woodbury Community Park. Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Season: Nov. 24 through late Feb., weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-677-5990, oysterbaytown.com/ice 

Sledding spots

There are only a few days each year we get to partake in this winter tradition, so be prepared. Get your boots and gloves ready, your wool hat and hot chocolate — and the directions from your home to any of these places. Call ahead to ensure these trails are open day-of and have enough snow to accommodate you for an afternoon of fun. Fees for state parks are waived during the winter months and resume in late March. 

BETHPAGE STATE PARK

99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale

Jack Glatzerman, with his mom, Sue, and Sara Mecozzi, all...

Jack Glatzerman, with his mom, Sue, and Sara Mecozzi, all of Islip, sled down the hill at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale. Credit: Marisol Diaz

What's so cool about sledding at Bethpage? You get to glide downhill in the footsteps of some of the world’s most famous professional golfers. No, you can’t toboggan the famously challenging Black Course, where Tiger Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open. But you can glide over the 460-yard fairway leading to the first hole of the Red (second-most-difficult course). The historic Green course also is open to sledding. Both fairways start behind the clubhouse. No snow tubes, inner tubes, discs or saucers.

More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov.

CEDAR CREEK PARK

3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford

Cedar Creek’s sledding hills are easy to find. They’re next to parking fields at the south end of the park. The sledding is intermediate, on hills bordered by tall trees, including some evergreens. One of the hills is bowl-shaped, offering an up-and-down roller-coaster ride.

More info 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov/2792/Cedar-Creek-Park

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK

1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, Southern State Parkway Exit 18 (Eagle Avenue)

Michael Watson sledding down a hill at Hempstead Lake State...

Michael Watson sledding down a hill at Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead. Credit: Barry Sloan

The slope is short and not very steep at Hempstead Lake State Park, but it’s scenic. The hill begins where Lake Drive meets Peninsula Boulevard and ends with a view of human-made (and most likely frozen-over) McDonald Pond. It’s pretty much a bunny hill, best for families with young children. Park in Field 3 for easy access to the sledding area. And not to worry: A safety fence installed by park workers at the bottom of the slope keeps sledders from overshooting into the pond.

More info 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov.

NEWBRIDGE ROAD PARK

2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore

From right, Julianna Clark, Nicholas Tizzano and Jayden Clark enjoy their...

From right, Julianna Clark, Nicholas Tizzano and Jayden Clark enjoy their afternoon sledding at Newbridge Road Park in Bellmore. Credit: Barry Sloan

Short and steep, the lone hill gives some of the best sledding. It’s a round hill, allowing sledders to slide down in any direction.

More info 516-783-2500

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River

There’s no need to travel upstate to go sledding alongside hardwood forest. Wildwood is about as wild as wilderness gets on Long Island. There’s no particular area set aside for sledding, but that’s actually an advantage, opening up the park’s 769 acres to sledders. Just choose a hill and turn it into your own private downhill run. Many sledders gravitate toward the campgrounds, or roadways, which are closed in winter to campers and vehicular traffic, park officials say.

More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov

Wildlife spotting

Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May.  Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.

CRESLI SEAL WALKS

Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach

Tour departs from area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter. Season Late Nov.-Mid April Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.

More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org

FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS

 211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport

A two-hour seal-watching and eco tour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required. Season Oct.-Nov. and Mar.-Apr. Fee $35, $25 12 and younger.

More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Montauk Point State Park

Participants in a seal walk conducted by the New York...

Participants in a seal walk conducted by the New York State Parks, look at a seal at an observation area at Montauk Point State Park in Montauk. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Meet at park office in lower lot next to playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends. Season Jan.-April Fee $4 ages 3 and older  reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.

More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov

GUIDED SEAL WALKS

Jones Beach State Park

Nature lovers on a Seal Walk look for seals in...

Nature lovers on a Seal Walk look for seals in Sloop Channel at Jones Beach State Park. Credit: Jeff Bachner

Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals on Long Island and will follow an   educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk. Season Jan.-March Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.

More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov

SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES

Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport

The view from the Long Island Whale and Seal Watching...

The view from the Long Island Whale and Seal Watching cruises, which sail from the Capt. Lou Fleet in Freeport. Credit: Capt Lou Fleet/Jessica Garris-Schaeffer

Boats leave out of Freeport starting at 9:30 a.m. and cruises depart at 10 a.m. A naturalist onboard discusses the behavior and biology of seals and other wildlife you’ll see. The two-hour tour includes an open discussion, heated cabin and food for purchase (cash only). Season Jan.-April. Fee $39, $34  ages 12 and younger

More info: 516-544-6698, liwhaleandsealwatching.com

Polar plunges

Polar plunges are practically a rite of passage on Long Island, where the fun usually plays out several weekends between winter and the spring thaw. Expect to pay a registration fee to participate or get donations to sponsor your plunge. You'll want to register in advance so you're kept up to date on fundraising goals and any last-minute event changes.

JANUARY

EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE

Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton

Pat Sullivan, from East Hampton, a participant in the annual...

Pat Sullivan, from East Hampton, a participant in the annual East Hampton Polar Bear Plunge, which benefits the East Hampton Food Pantry, exits the water at Main Beach in East Hampton. Credit: Gordon M. Grant

Benefits East Hampton food pantries; 11:30 a.m. registration, plunge at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.

Cost  $40 registration fee day of event.  

More info 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org

FEBRUARY

LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL SPLASH

Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach

Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation, noon Feb. 11.

Cost Donation

More info 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE

North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington

Participants take the plunge during the North Hempstead Polar Plunge...

Participants take the plunge during the North Hempstead Polar Plunge in Hempstead Harbor in Port Washington. Credit: Tara Conry

Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.

Cost Donation

More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org.

MARCH

POLAR PLUNGE

Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James

Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. March 2. 

Cost $30 for single dip, $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more.

More info 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events

TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE

Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa

Participants of the annual Town of Oyster Bay Polar Plunge...

Participants of the annual Town of Oyster Bay Polar Plunge and are "Freezin' For A Reason,” raising money for Special Olympics New York at TOBAY Beach in Massapequa. Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein

Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 11 a.m. March 23.

Cost Donation

More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org

Snow shoeing 

A few years ago, park managers on Long Island rarely saw a snow shoer. “In our minds, that was an upstate sport,” says George Gorman, regional director of New York State parks on Long Island.

Today, that’s no longer the case — at least, in the wake of a good storm. “Snow shoeing has increased dramatically on Long Island from a few years ago, when we virtually didn’t see anybody. Today, we see snow shoers regularly,” Gorman says.

And, as more people snowshoe, the number of people taking up the sport — excuse the pun — may snowball. “As they see other people doing it, they may decide to try it,” says Edward Moran, former president of the Long Island chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, which is devoted to outdoor recreation and conservation of New York State’s forest preserves.

Snow shoeing is an affordable alternative to skiing — a pair of snowshoes and poles start at about $100. And snow shoeing is free to do at Long Island’s state parks, which don’t charge a parking fee this time of year, Gorman says.

Here are some of Long Island’s popular spots for snowshoers, according to Gorman and Moran:

Bethpage State Park

99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale

WHY “It’s in the middle of Long Island,” Gorman says, making it geographically desirable. It offers somewhat hilly terrain.

More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov/parks.

Blydenburgh County Park

Veterans Memorial Hwy., Smithtown

WHY “It’s a six-mile loop around Stump Pond, so you start and end in the same place. It’s very pretty,” Moran says. 

More info 631-854-3712, alltrails.com

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve

581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown

WHY “It’s like being in an upstate area, without the intrusion of residences. You see nature at its best with a beautiful snowy landscape,” Gorman says. Says Moran: “They’re all fairly easy trails. You see deer in there. It’s a nice place to get started.”

More info 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov/parks

Caumsett State Historic Park

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Huntington

WHY Caumsett is a favorite because of its outstanding views of the Long Island Sound, Gorman says.

More info 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov/parks

Connetquot River State Park Preserve

4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale

Connetquot River State Park Preserve is a great place to...

Connetquot River State Park Preserve is a great place to observe winter waterfowl or go snow shoeing. Credit: Connetquot River State Park Preserve

WHY "The preserve has 50 miles of hiking, bridle, cross-country ski and nature trails, all good for snowshoeing,” according to Jessica Anderson-Ruiz, Connetquot park manager.

More info 631-581-1072, parks.ny.gov/parks

Heckscher State Park

Heckscher Parkway Field 1, East Islip

WHY “Heckscher has 25 miles of trails. It’s pretty much flat,” says park manager David Auguste. “We also have a beach environment because we’re on the Great South Bay.”

More info 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov/parks

Sunken Meadow State Park

Rte. 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park

WHY “There are some really pretty trails overlooking Long Island Sound in the section known as The Bluffs,” Moran says. You can start from the picnic area inside Sunken Meadow State parking Field 4, and head east on the Long Island Greenbelt Trail, he says.

More info 631-269-4333; alltrails.com

Trail View State Park

Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), Woodbury to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Route 25A adjacent to Cold Spring Harbor Library.

WHY The trail starts right off on Jericho Turnpike for the Nassau-Suffolk Greenbelt Trail and continues to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Gorman says. “For getting into the hills, I like the northern part better,” he says. “You’ll feel like you climbed a mountain in the Catskills at the end of it.” He recommends beginners try a different park before taking on this more challenging trail.

More info 631-423-1770; parks.ny.gov/parks

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiers don’t have to go across the country for a trek over the snow. Here’s a list of wilderness trails — all weather permitting — close to home.

NASSAU

BETHPAGE STATE PARK

99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale

Kim Shultze (left), of the Long Island Cross Country Ski...

Kim Shultze (left), of the Long Island Cross Country Ski Club, leads a group of skiers as they ski on fresh snowfall at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted on the Blue and Yellow golf courses. No equipment rentals.

More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov

GARVIES POINT MUSEUM AND PRESERVE

50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted on the various trails during normal park hours, weather permitting.

More info 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com

HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK

1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, Southern State Parkway Exit 18 (Eagle Avenue)

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.

More info 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov

JONES BEACH STATE PARK

1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.

More info 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov

MUTTONTOWN PRESERVE

Muttontown Lane, East Norwich

Cathy of Levittown takes advantage of the sunny but cold...

Cathy of Levittown takes advantage of the sunny but cold day to go cross country skiing on the grounds of the Muttontown Preserve. Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Maps available in building at preserve entrance.

More info 516-571-8500, nassaucountyny.gov

TACKAPAUSHA MUSEUM AND PRESERVE

Washington Avenue, (north of Merrick Road), Seaford

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted on the trails.

More info 516-571-8500, nassaucountyny.gov

TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK

Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), ¾-mile west of Woodbury Road, Woodbury

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Only the southern section is open to winter activities. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

More info 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov

VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK

Exit 15A, Southern State Parkway, Valley Stream

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. In the winter, cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.

More info 516-825-4128, parks.ny.gov

WANTAGH PARK

1 King Rd., Wantagh, just south of Merrick Road

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours.

More info 516-571-7460

SUFFOLK

BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM STATE PARK

440 Montauk Highway Great River

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Weather permitting. No equipment rentals.

More info 631-581-1002, parks.ny.gov

BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK

Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. Weather permitting. No equipment rentals.

More info 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov

BERGEN POINT GOLF CLUB

69 Bergen Ave., West Babylon

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeters of the golf course.

More info 631-661-8282, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf

BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK

Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.

More info 631-854-3713, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

BROOKHAVEN STATE PARK

2500 William Floyd Pkwy, Ridge

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Entrance gate is on the northbound side of William Floyd across from Whiskey Road. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours when the park is open. No equipment rentals.

More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov

CALEB SMITH STATE PARK PRESERVE

581 West Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails during normal park hours; weather and conditions permitting. No sledding or equipment rentals.

More info 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov

CAMP HERO STATE PARK

1898 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails when conditions allow during normal park hours. No rentals available.

More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov

CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE

25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Neck

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared. No sledding, snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

More info: 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov

CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK

Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. The park features cross-country ski trails.

More info 631-852-7620, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

COLD SPRING HARBOR STATE PARK

Route 25A, across from the harbor, Cold Spring Harbor

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay in their own tracks and not cross into others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared, at which time activities can resume. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.

More info parks.ny.gov

CONNETQUOT RIVER STATE PARK PRESERVE

Sunrise Highway, Oakdale

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Weather permitting. No sledding or equipment rentals.

More info 631-581-1005, parks.ny.gov

GARDINER COUNTY PARK

Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.

More info 631-854-4949, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

HALLOCK STATE PARK PRESERVE

6062 Sound Ave., Jamesport

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during park winter hours on days the park is open. Remain on trails and avoid posted environmentally sensitive areas. Weather permitting. No sledding, snowmobiles or equipment rentals.

More info 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov

HECKSCHER STATE PARK

south end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip

Angela and Rich Kovler, of North Massapequa, enjoy cross-country skiing...

Angela and Rich Kovler, of North Massapequa, enjoy cross-country skiing at Heckscher State Park. Credit: James Carbone

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open; no equipment rentals.

More info 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB

661 Riverside Dr., Riverhead

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

More info 631-727-7776, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf

INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK

Indian Point Road, Riverhead

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.

More info 631-852-3232, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

MONTAUK COUNTY PARK

Route 27, Montauk

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. The park features cross-country skiing trails.

More info 631-852-7878, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

MONTAUK POINT STATE PARK

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails when conditions allow during normal park hours. No rentals available.

More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov

NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK

799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park

John Sohl of Kings Park skis across a field at...

John Sohl of Kings Park skis across a field at Nissequogue River State Park in Kings Park. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. No snowmobiles allowed and no equipment rentals available.

More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK

40000 Main Rd., Orient

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Avoid posted environmentally sensitive areas. No sledding or equipment rentals.

More info 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov

SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK

Victory Avenue, Brookhaven

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.

More info 631-854-1414, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks

SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK

North end of Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. No sledding or equipment rentals.

More info 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov

TIMBER POINT GOLF COURSE

150 River Rd., Great River

Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

More info 631-581-2401, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf

WEST SAYVILLE GOLF COURSE

Montauk Highway, West Sayville

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing is permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.

More info 631-567-1704, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf

WILDWOOD STATE PARK

790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River

Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing is permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.

More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov

