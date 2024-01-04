The ultimate guide to winter fun on Long Island: Ice skating, hiking and more
There's a chill in the air, but that doesn't mean you have to stay inside. Browse our guide to Long Island's outdoor activities this winter, from ice skating to sledding. Call ahead to make sure these spots are open, as many are weather dependent.
Winter hikes
Winter hikes
As the seasons change, the hiking trails fill up at Long Island parks. The cooler weather offers a respite from summer's heat, opening a world of nature to explore come fall and winter.
"The cool weather provides for a healthy and enjoyable experience," says George Gorman Jr., regional director of Long Island's state parks.
Tom Casey of West Sayville, vice president of the Long Island Greenbelt Trail Conference, says woodland trails, including in the pine barrens of eastern Long Island, also are drawing legions of winter hikers. Woodland trails remain free of ice in winter because “they are sandy in a lot of places, and water filters right through” into the ground.
Here are five ideas for fall and winter hikes offering wildlife sightings and trail views ranging from charming to awe-inspiring. Parking is free unless noted.
Best hike for a workout: Trail View State Park
8101 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov.
Distance: 7.4 miles
Had enough of the treadmill? You can burn calories amid actual scenery, hiking the rolling hills of Trail View State Park in Woodbury. Trail View, a narrow 400-acre belt of green space, sends hikers along wooded hills on the north and past ponds and streams near its south end. With comparatively rugged terrain — for Long Island at least — and some hills rising to several hundred feet above sea level, it can be challenging for inexperienced hikers, Gorman says.
Remote hike: Sunken Forest, Fire Island National Seashore
Accessible via the Sayville Ferry Service to Sailors Haven (Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 9) and Cherry Grove (Saturdays and Sundays); 631-589-0810, sayvilleferry.com.
Distance: 1.6-mile loop
Fee: Sailors Haven Ferry: round trip $18, $10 ages 2-11 through Oct. 9; Cherry Grove Ferry: ; round trip $20, $11 ages 2-11.
In winter, it takes a few extra steps to get to the solitude of the Sunken Forest. The Sayville Ferry Service to adjacent Sailors Haven isn’t running after Oct. 9, so take the ferry instead to Cherry Grove, then walk west. The trail is part boardwalk, through a rare maritime forest dominated by centuries-old American holly trees, and half paved path between the dunes.
Family-friendly hike: Belmont Lake State Park
Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon; 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov.
Distance: 7.6 miles of multiuse trails
Fee: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Oct. 9.
Belmont Lake is your classic walk in the park. A flat path loops through the woods and then wraps around the lake, making it an easy jaunt for hikers of all ages. The trail passes benches for impromptu rest stops and a pair of cannons captured from a British warship during the War of 1812, and then goes over a bubbly waterfall at the south end of the park.
Hike with a great view: Orient Beach State Park
40000 Main Rd., Orient; 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov.
Distance: 4 miles
Fee: $8 per car weekends and holidays through Oct. 9
For a quintessential North Fork adventure, hike the 2-mile service road flanked by Gardiners Bay and its lighthouses to the south, and a rare maritime forest to the north, as you’re serenaded by honks from the Cross Sound Ferry. Continue past the parking lot to the beach for another 2 miles to the tip of the peninsula for views of the bay, nearby harbors, Shelter Island and the curiously shaped Long Beach Bar “Bug Light” Lighthouse that's squatting on a rock pile just offshore.
Ice skating
Ice skating
You can practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice — or just attempt to stay upright — at indoor, outdoor and temporary ice skating rinks around Long Island.
INDOOR ICE RINKS
ANDREW STERGIOPOULOS ICE RINK AT PARKWOOD SPORTS COMPLEX
65 Arrandale Ave., Great Neck
Season: Through mid-June. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tue., 9:30-11:30 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 2:15-4:30 p.m. Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thurs., 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 7:45-9:45 p.m. Fri., 12-1:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sun. Public sessions open to Great Neck Park District residents and nonresidents. Skating programs/private lessons available. Fee: Residents with park pass: $9, $7 ages 16 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 16 and younger; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-487-2975, gnparks.org
CANTIAGUE PARK INDOOR ICE RINK
480 W. John St., Hicksville
Season: Oct. through April. Hours: 1-3 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri. and Sat. plus 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fri. Fee: Nassau County residents with Leisure Pass: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-571-7058 or 516-571-7056, nassaucountyny.gov
DIX HILLS PARK ICE RINK
575 Vanderbilt Pkwy., Dix Hills
Season: All year. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Mon-Wed., 10 a.m.-noon and 3:45-5:15 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-noon, 3:45-5:15 p.m. (also 8:15-10:15 p.m. early Nov.-April) Fri., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sat., 11:45-12:45 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Sun. Camps, lessons and hockey leagues. Fee: Residents with park pass: public sessions $9, $7 ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 17 and younger ; $5 skate rental. Online reservations recommended. More info: 631-462-5883, huntingtonny.gov/parks
FREEPORT RECREATION CENTER
130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport
Season: All year. Hours: 3:30-4:45 p.m. Thurs., 7:30-9 p.m. Fri., 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun.; Stick and Puck shoot 1:15-4:15 p.m. Fri. ($10). Public sessions Nov.-May; puck shoots (Sept.-June). Fee: Residents with Freeport Recreation Card: $6 nonresident guest: $10; $4 skate rental. More info: 516-377-2314, freeportny.gov
ICELAND
3345 Hillside Ave., New Hyde Park
Season: All year. Hours: Open Fri.-Sun. and holiday, school vacation in December, call for hours; 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sat., 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sun. Jan.-Feb. Group lessons, hockey clinics, public sessions and figure skating, hockey games. Fee: $12, $10 ages 10 and younger; $6 skate rental. More info: 516-746-1100, icelandlongisland.com
LONG BEACH ICE ARENA
150 W. Bay Dr., Long Beach
Season: All year. Hours: 1:30-3 p.m. Sat., 12:15-1:45 p.m. Sun. through May 1. Skating lessons, adult and youth hockey program, freestyle sessions for figure skaters. Fee: $10, $5 skate rental and $5 walker rentals. $20 for figure skating freestyle. More info: 516-705-7385, longbeachny.gov
NEWBRIDGE ARENA
2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore
Season: All year. Public sessions, skating lessons, youth hockey programs, police and fire league. Hours: Winter schedule through March 1: 4-6 p.m. Wed., 8-10 a.m. Thurs., 8:30-10:30 a.m., 4-6 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fee: Town of Hempstead Park residents: public sessions: $7 weekdays, $9 weekends; nonresidents: $9 weekdays, $11 weekends; $5 skate rental. Check website for holiday admission and weekday special rates. More info: 516-783-6181, newbridgearena.com
NORTHWELL HEALTH ICE CENTER AT EISENHOWER PARK
Eisenhower County Park, East Meadow
Season: All year. Two indoor rinks, one outdoor rink. Learn-to-skate program, lessons. Fee: Public sessions $15; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-441-0070, northwellhealthicecenter.com
PECONIC ICE RINKS
Veterans Memorial Park, 5789 Middle Country Rd., Calverton
Season: All year. Hours: 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri. with DJ Skate, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., 1:50-4:50 p.m. Sun. Check website for additional days. Indoor rink with learn to skate program, clinics, youth and adult hockey leagues. Fee: Public sessions $15, $11 ages 5-12; $6 skate rental. More Info: peconicicerinks.com, info@peconichockey.org
PORT WASHINGTON SKATING CENTER
70 Seaview Blvd., Port Washington
Season: All year. Hours: 2:30-4 p.m. Mon., 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Fri., 2:15-3:45 p.m. Sat. and Sun. Reserve tickets in advance and register for time sessions on website. Additional hours on school holidays and vacations. Fee: $18; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-484-6800, pwskating.com
THE RINX AT HIDDEN POND PARK
660 Terry Rd., inside Hidden Pond Park, Hauppauge
Season: All year. Hours: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 4-5:45 p.m. Tue.-Wed., 8:15-10:15 p.m. Fri., noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through June 30. Check website for summer schedule. Fee: $13 weekdays, $15 weekends, holidays and school vacation; $11 weekdays, $12 weekends, holidays and school vacation, ages 11 and younger. $16 on Fri. night. $7 skate rental. More info: 631-232-3222, TheRinx.com
SUPERIOR ICE RINK
270 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park
Season: All year. Hours: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 12:30-2:30 p.m. weekends. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Public skate, hockey, lessons, pro shop, snack bar, parties. Fee: $10; $15 Fri. nights; $5 skate rental. More info: 631-269-3900, superioricerink.com
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY ICE SKATING CENTER
1001 Stewart Ave., Bethpage
Season: All year. Hours: 4-6 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m.-noon Tue. and Thur., 4-5:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fri., 2:45-5:45 p.m. Sat., 2-5 p.m. Sun. through April 1. Check website for additional hours on school holidays and vacation scheduling. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rental. More info: 516-433-7465, oysterbaytown.com/ice
OUTDOOR ICE RINKS
BUCKSKILL WINTER CLUB
178 Buckskill Rd., East Hampton
Season: December through mid-March. Hours: Vary, check website for peak and off peak hours. Outdoor NHL-size ice rink, public skating, classes, lessons, hockey leagues. Fee: $33 ($25 off peak); $27 ages 5-16 ($20 off peak); $15 ages 4 and younger; $10 skate rental ages 16 and older, $5 ages 4 and younger. More Info: 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com
CHRISTOPHER MORLEY PARK ICE RINK
500 Searingtown Rd., Roslyn-North Hills
Season: Early-Dec. through early-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 1:15-3:15, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck sessions: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Thur., 6:30-8:00 p.m. Sun. Outdoor ice rink, public sessions. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20, nonresident. More info: 516-571-8113, nassaucountyny.gov
GRANT PARK ICE RINK
Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett
Season: Late-Nov. through mid-March, weather permitting. Hours: 1:15-3:15 p.m. Mon. and Thur., 1:15-3:15 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Wed., 1:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat., 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:15-3:15 p.m., 4-6 p.m. Sun. Puck shooting sessions: 4-5:30 p.m. Mon. and Thur. Fee: Valid Leisure Pass fee for Nassau County residents: $10, $6 ages 4-17; nonresidents: $15, $10 ages 4-17; $5 skate rentals; puck shooting: $10 resident, $20 nonresident. More info: 516-571-7821, nassaucountyny.gov
MARJORIE R. POST COMMUNITY PARK
Unqua and Merrick roads, Massapequa
Season: Nov. 24 through Feb. weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-797-7990, oysterbaytown.com/ice
THE PARK AT UBS ARENA
2400 Hempstead Tpk., Elmont
Season: Opening Dec. 27. The 155,800-square-foot, outdoor experience features two pond hockey rinks. The park will also include special amenities at the rinks including an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and lawn games, a VIP Igloo Garden complete with six 12-foot heated and furnished igloos, vintage carnival games with Islander-themed prizes, the Isles Lab store selling team merchandise and an array of food trucks. Fee: $20; Skate rentals and lockers will be available along with private ice time by reservation. More info: 516-460-8599, ubsarena.com
THE RINX AT HARBORFRONT PARK
Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson
Season: Open through the second weekend in March. Hours: noon-8 p.m. Mon.-Thur., noon-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Fee: $13, $10 children ages 11 and younger weekdays; $14, $11 ages 11 and under weekends; $7 skate rentals. Public sessions daily. More info: 631-403-4357, TheRinx.com
THE RINX AT WYANDANCH PLAZA
40 Station Dr., Wyandanch
Season: Dec.-First weekend in March. Hours: 4-8 p.m. Thur.-Fri., noon-8 p.m. Sat., noon-6 p.m. Sun. No double blades permitted on the ice, brief intermissions will be held for ice resurfacing. Fee: $8, $5 ages 17 and younger. Price includes skate rentals. More info: 631-643-2050, TheRinx.com
SYOSSET-WOODBURY COMMUNITY PARK
7800 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury
Season: Nov. 24 through late Feb., weather permitting. Hours: 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sat.; 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sun. Additional days and hours during the week of Dec. 24 (Closed Dec. 25) and Feb. 18. Fee: Residents: $7, $6 ages 5-17, $4 ages 2-4; nonresidents: $11, $9 ages 5-17, $6 ages 2-4; $5 skate rentals. More info: 516-677-5990, oysterbaytown.com/ice
Sledding spots
Sledding spots
There are only a few days each year we get to partake in this winter tradition, so be prepared. Get your boots and gloves ready, your wool hat and hot chocolate — and the directions from your home to any of these places. Call ahead to ensure these trails are open day-of and have enough snow to accommodate you for an afternoon of fun. Fees for state parks are waived during the winter months and resume in late March.
BETHPAGE STATE PARK
99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale
What's so cool about sledding at Bethpage? You get to glide downhill in the footsteps of some of the world’s most famous professional golfers. No, you can’t toboggan the famously challenging Black Course, where Tiger Woods won the 2002 U.S. Open. But you can glide over the 460-yard fairway leading to the first hole of the Red (second-most-difficult course). The historic Green course also is open to sledding. Both fairways start behind the clubhouse. No snow tubes, inner tubes, discs or saucers.
More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov.
CEDAR CREEK PARK
3340 Merrick Rd., Seaford
Cedar Creek’s sledding hills are easy to find. They’re next to parking fields at the south end of the park. The sledding is intermediate, on hills bordered by tall trees, including some evergreens. One of the hills is bowl-shaped, offering an up-and-down roller-coaster ride.
More info 516-571-7470, nassaucountyny.gov/2792/Cedar-Creek-Park
HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK
1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, Southern State Parkway Exit 18 (Eagle Avenue)
The slope is short and not very steep at Hempstead Lake State Park, but it’s scenic. The hill begins where Lake Drive meets Peninsula Boulevard and ends with a view of human-made (and most likely frozen-over) McDonald Pond. It’s pretty much a bunny hill, best for families with young children. Park in Field 3 for easy access to the sledding area. And not to worry: A safety fence installed by park workers at the bottom of the slope keeps sledders from overshooting into the pond.
More info 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov.
NEWBRIDGE ROAD PARK
2600 Newbridge Rd., Bellmore
Short and steep, the lone hill gives some of the best sledding. It’s a round hill, allowing sledders to slide down in any direction.
More info 516-783-2500
WILDWOOD STATE PARK
790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River
There’s no need to travel upstate to go sledding alongside hardwood forest. Wildwood is about as wild as wilderness gets on Long Island. There’s no particular area set aside for sledding, but that’s actually an advantage, opening up the park’s 769 acres to sledders. Just choose a hill and turn it into your own private downhill run. Many sledders gravitate toward the campgrounds, or roadways, which are closed in winter to campers and vehicular traffic, park officials say.
More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov
Wildlife spotting
Wildlife spotting
Long Island’s coastal waters are a favorite hangout for harbor seals through winter until about May. Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.
CRESLI SEAL WALKS
Cupsogue Beach County Park, at the western end of Dune Road, Westhampton Beach
Tour departs from area near the fence at the western end of the parking lot. The walk is about 1.2 miles round trip and takes about 90 minutes; weather permitting. Meet 15 minutes before departure. The path is not suitable for strollers. Online reservations are required. There are no bathroom facilities available at this park during the winter. Season Late Nov.-Mid April Fee Suggested donation: $5, $3 younger than 18.
More info: 631-319-6003, cresli.org
FREEPORT WATER TAXI & TOURS
211 Woodcleft Ave, Freeport
A two-hour seal-watching and eco tour on a 44-foot enclosed boat departs weekends at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Reservations required. Season Oct.-Nov. and Mar.-Apr. Fee $35, $25 12 and younger.
More info: 516-521-7744, freeportwatertaxi.com
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Montauk Point State Park
Meet at park office in lower lot next to playground for this two-mile, round-trip hike to see seals and learn about their habits, behaviors and population trends. Season Jan.-April Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required; call to schedule. Dress warmly.
More info: 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov
GUIDED SEAL WALKS
Jones Beach State Park
Meet at the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center to learn about seals on Long Island and will follow an educator in their vehicle to the seal-watching location at Jones Beach for a guided walk. Season Jan.-March Fee $4 ages 3 and older reservations required. Visit jonesbeachenc.org for program sign-ups.
More info: 516-809-8222, parks.ny.gov
SEAL-WATCHING CRUISES
Captain Lou VII or Starstream VII, 31 Woodcleft Ave., Freeport
Boats leave out of Freeport starting at 9:30 a.m. and cruises depart at 10 a.m. A naturalist onboard discusses the behavior and biology of seals and other wildlife you’ll see. The two-hour tour includes an open discussion, heated cabin and food for purchase (cash only). Season Jan.-April. Fee $39, $34 ages 12 and younger
More info: 516-544-6698, liwhaleandsealwatching.com
Polar plunges
Polar plunges
Polar plunges are practically a rite of passage on Long Island, where the fun usually plays out several weekends between winter and the spring thaw. Expect to pay a registration fee to participate or get donations to sponsor your plunge. You'll want to register in advance so you're kept up to date on fundraising goals and any last-minute event changes.
JANUARY
EAST HAMPTON POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Main Beach, at the end of Ocean Avenue off Montauk Highway, East Hampton
Benefits East Hampton food pantries; 11:30 a.m. registration, plunge at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.
Cost $40 registration fee day of event.
More info 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org
FEBRUARY
LONG BEACH POLAR BEAR SUPER BOWL SPLASH
Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach
Benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation, noon Feb. 11.
Cost Donation
More info 212-957-9474, ext. 4583, wish.org/newyork.
NORTH HEMPSTEAD POLAR PLUNGE
North Hempstead Beach Park, 175 W. Shore Rd., Port Washington
Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 10 a.m. Feb. 3.
Cost Donation
More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org.
MARCH
POLAR PLUNGE
Long Beach, 552 Long Beach Rd., St. James
Be cold for a cause for the Smithtown Children's Foundation. All registered will receive a commemorative T-shirt, 1 p.m. registration, plunge at 2 p.m. March 2.
Cost $30 for single dip, $50 for two, $25 for group of 5 or more.
More info 516-521-7234, smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events
TOWN OF OYSTER BAY POLAR PLUNGE
Tobay Beach, Ocean Parkway east of Jones Beach, off Wantagh Parkway, Massapequa
Benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics; raise at least $150 and receive an official plunge sweatshirt, 9 a.m. registration, plunge at 11 a.m. March 23.
Cost Donation
More info 631-254-1465, polarplungeny.org
Snow shoeing
Snow shoeing
A few years ago, park managers on Long Island rarely saw a snow shoer. “In our minds, that was an upstate sport,” says George Gorman, regional director of New York State parks on Long Island.
Today, that’s no longer the case — at least, in the wake of a good storm. “Snow shoeing has increased dramatically on Long Island from a few years ago, when we virtually didn’t see anybody. Today, we see snow shoers regularly,” Gorman says.
And, as more people snowshoe, the number of people taking up the sport — excuse the pun — may snowball. “As they see other people doing it, they may decide to try it,” says Edward Moran, former president of the Long Island chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, which is devoted to outdoor recreation and conservation of New York State’s forest preserves.
Snow shoeing is an affordable alternative to skiing — a pair of snowshoes and poles start at about $100. And snow shoeing is free to do at Long Island’s state parks, which don’t charge a parking fee this time of year, Gorman says.
Here are some of Long Island’s popular spots for snowshoers, according to Gorman and Moran:
Bethpage State Park
99 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Farmingdale
WHY “It’s in the middle of Long Island,” Gorman says, making it geographically desirable. It offers somewhat hilly terrain.
More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov/parks.
Blydenburgh County Park
Veterans Memorial Hwy., Smithtown
WHY “It’s a six-mile loop around Stump Pond, so you start and end in the same place. It’s very pretty,” Moran says.
More info 631-854-3712, alltrails.com
Caleb Smith State Park Preserve
581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown
WHY “It’s like being in an upstate area, without the intrusion of residences. You see nature at its best with a beautiful snowy landscape,” Gorman says. Says Moran: “They’re all fairly easy trails. You see deer in there. It’s a nice place to get started.”
More info 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov/parks
Caumsett State Historic Park
25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Huntington
WHY Caumsett is a favorite because of its outstanding views of the Long Island Sound, Gorman says.
More info 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov/parks
Connetquot River State Park Preserve
4090 Sunrise Hwy., Oakdale
WHY "The preserve has 50 miles of hiking, bridle, cross-country ski and nature trails, all good for snowshoeing,” according to Jessica Anderson-Ruiz, Connetquot park manager.
More info 631-581-1072, parks.ny.gov/parks
Heckscher State Park
Heckscher Parkway Field 1, East Islip
WHY “Heckscher has 25 miles of trails. It’s pretty much flat,” says park manager David Auguste. “We also have a beach environment because we’re on the Great South Bay.”
More info 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov/parks
Sunken Meadow State Park
Rte. 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park
WHY “There are some really pretty trails overlooking Long Island Sound in the section known as The Bluffs,” Moran says. You can start from the picnic area inside Sunken Meadow State parking Field 4, and head east on the Long Island Greenbelt Trail, he says.
More info 631-269-4333; alltrails.com
Trail View State Park
Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), Woodbury to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Route 25A adjacent to Cold Spring Harbor Library.
WHY The trail starts right off on Jericho Turnpike for the Nassau-Suffolk Greenbelt Trail and continues to Cold Spring Harbor State Park, Gorman says. “For getting into the hills, I like the northern part better,” he says. “You’ll feel like you climbed a mountain in the Catskills at the end of it.” He recommends beginners try a different park before taking on this more challenging trail.
More info 631-423-1770; parks.ny.gov/parks
Cross-country skiing
Cross-country skiing
Cross-country skiers don’t have to go across the country for a trek over the snow. Here’s a list of wilderness trails — all weather permitting — close to home.
NASSAU
BETHPAGE STATE PARK
99 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Farmingdale
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted on the Blue and Yellow golf courses. No equipment rentals.
More info 516-249-0700, parks.ny.gov
GARVIES POINT MUSEUM AND PRESERVE
50 Barry Dr., Glen Cove
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted on the various trails during normal park hours, weather permitting.
More info 516-571-8010, garviespointmuseum.com
HEMPSTEAD LAKE STATE PARK
1000 Lake Dr., West Hempstead, Southern State Parkway Exit 18 (Eagle Avenue)
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.
More info 516-766-1029, parks.ny.gov
JONES BEACH STATE PARK
1 Ocean Pkwy, Wantagh
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.
More info 516-785-1600, parks.ny.gov
MUTTONTOWN PRESERVE
Muttontown Lane, East Norwich
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Maps available in building at preserve entrance.
More info 516-571-8500, nassaucountyny.gov
TACKAPAUSHA MUSEUM AND PRESERVE
Washington Avenue, (north of Merrick Road), Seaford
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted on the trails.
More info 516-571-8500, nassaucountyny.gov
TRAIL VIEW STATE PARK
Jericho Turnpike (Route 25), ¾-mile west of Woodbury Road, Woodbury
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Only the southern section is open to winter activities. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.
More info 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov
VALLEY STREAM STATE PARK
Exit 15A, Southern State Parkway, Valley Stream
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. In the winter, cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.
More info 516-825-4128, parks.ny.gov
WANTAGH PARK
1 King Rd., Wantagh, just south of Merrick Road
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours.
More info 516-571-7460
SUFFOLK
BAYARD CUTTING ARBORETUM STATE PARK
440 Montauk Highway Great River
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Weather permitting. No equipment rentals.
More info 631-581-1002, parks.ny.gov
BELMONT LAKE STATE PARK
Southern State Parkway Exit 38, North Babylon
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. Weather permitting. No equipment rentals.
More info 631-667-5055, parks.ny.gov
BERGEN POINT GOLF CLUB
69 Bergen Ave., West Babylon
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeters of the golf course.
More info 631-661-8282, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf
BLYDENBURGH COUNTY PARK
Veterans Memorial Highway, Smithtown
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.
More info 631-854-3713, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
BROOKHAVEN STATE PARK
2500 William Floyd Pkwy, Ridge
Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Entrance gate is on the northbound side of William Floyd across from Whiskey Road. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours when the park is open. No equipment rentals.
More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov
CALEB SMITH STATE PARK PRESERVE
581 West Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails during normal park hours; weather and conditions permitting. No sledding or equipment rentals.
More info 631-265-1054, parks.ny.gov
CAMP HERO STATE PARK
1898 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails when conditions allow during normal park hours. No rentals available.
More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov
CAUMSETT STATE HISTORIC PARK PRESERVE
25 Lloyd Harbor Rd., Lloyd Neck
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay within their own tracks and not cross into the others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared. No sledding, snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.
More info: 631-423-1770, parks.ny.gov
CEDAR POINT COUNTY PARK
Stephen Hands Path, East Hampton
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily. The park features cross-country ski trails.
More info 631-852-7620, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
COLD SPRING HARBOR STATE PARK
Route 25A, across from the harbor, Cold Spring Harbor
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted as long as there is at least 3 inches of snow. Skiers and snowshoers must stay in their own tracks and not cross into others. Weather conditions may temporarily close parking lots and roads until cleared, at which time activities can resume. No snowmobiles or pets permitted. No equipment rentals.
More info parks.ny.gov
CONNETQUOT RIVER STATE PARK PRESERVE
Sunrise Highway, Oakdale
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sun., closed Mon. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Weather permitting. No sledding or equipment rentals.
More info 631-581-1005, parks.ny.gov
GARDINER COUNTY PARK
Montauk Highway, West Bay Shore
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.
More info 631-854-4949, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
HALLOCK STATE PARK PRESERVE
6062 Sound Ave., Jamesport
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during park winter hours on days the park is open. Remain on trails and avoid posted environmentally sensitive areas. Weather permitting. No sledding, snowmobiles or equipment rentals.
More info 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov
HECKSCHER STATE PARK
south end of Heckscher Parkway, East Islip
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open; no equipment rentals.
More info 631-581-2100, parks.ny.gov
INDIAN ISLAND COUNTRY CLUB
661 Riverside Dr., Riverhead
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.
More info 631-727-7776, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf
INDIAN ISLAND COUNTY PARK
Indian Point Road, Riverhead
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.
More info 631-852-3232, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
MONTAUK COUNTY PARK
Route 27, Montauk
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. The park features cross-country skiing trails.
More info 631-852-7878, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
MONTAUK POINT STATE PARK
2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are permitted on trails when conditions allow during normal park hours. No rentals available.
More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov
NISSEQUOGUE RIVER STATE PARK
799 Saint Johnland Rd., Kings Park
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. No snowmobiles allowed and no equipment rentals available.
More info 631-668-3781, parks.ny.gov
ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK
40000 Main Rd., Orient
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours on days the park is open. Avoid posted environmentally sensitive areas. No sledding or equipment rentals.
More info 631-323-2440, parks.ny.gov
SOUTHAVEN COUNTY PARK
Victory Avenue, Brookhaven
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing permitted during park hours.
More info 631-854-1414, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Our-Parks
SUNKEN MEADOW STATE PARK
North end of Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing permitted during normal park hours. No sledding or equipment rentals.
More info 631-269-4333, parks.ny.gov
TIMBER POINT GOLF COURSE
150 River Rd., Great River
Cross-country skiing permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.
More info 631-581-2401, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf
WEST SAYVILLE GOLF COURSE
Montauk Highway, West Sayville
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing is permitted along the perimeter of the golf course.
More info 631-567-1704, suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Parks/Golf
WILDWOOD STATE PARK
790 Hulse Landing Rd., north of Sound Avenue, Wading River
Hours: Dawn to dusk, daily. Cross-country skiing is permitted during normal park hours. No equipment rentals.
More info 631-929-4314, parks.ny.gov