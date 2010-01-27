How to add luxury to your bathroom

1. CLEAN UP

Most people have a graveyard of toiletries in the vanity. Remember those cosmetics that just weren't the right color, that hair product that didn't deliver on its promises and those scented lotions that have turned sour? Get a trash bag and excavate, tossing anything you'll never use and everything that's past its prime.

2. MAKE REPAIRS

Most pretend not to see all those repairs and improvements that the bathroom so desperately needs. Now, it's time to face facts and get the job done. If your tub looks dingy, consider having it resurfaced. Does your shower need new grout? Do the light fixtures need to be upgraded? Is it time for a fresh coat of paint?

3. FRESHEN YOUR LINENS

There's nothing like wrapping yourself in a soft, fluffy towel after a good soak in the tub. If your towels are past their prime, donate them to an animal shelter, hit the white sales and restock your linen closet. Shower curtains are the focal point in many bathrooms, so be sure yours is a show-stealer. Believe it or not, you can often make a gorgeous custom shower curtain for what you'd spend on a higher-end ready-made. If you want something custom, hunt for beautiful decorator fabric that accents your bath, then add creative embellishments.

4. DESIGN THE SPACE

Simple updates go a long way. Credit: iStock

Decorate your bathroom as beautifully as you would any other room in the house. If space allows, use regular furniture, not the type specifically made for bathrooms. Some people cover slipper chairs in water-resistant fabrics, so they have a place to sit while they dress. Fill the room with great accessories. Place a silver tray on your vanity and fill it with pieces that allow you to organize your toiletries in style. For example, put mouthwash in a crystal decanter, cotton balls in an apothecary jar and toothbrushes in an antique cup. Create a tableau in a bookcase out of your favorite things, like a small clock, a bud vase and a miniature painting propped in an easel. Be sure to fill your wall space with wonderful artwork, especially if your bathroom is so small that you don't have room for furnishings or accents.