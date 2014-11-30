Rescued dogs can be adopted from North Shore Animal League

More than 90 dogs rescued from a commercial breeding operation in the Midwest became available for adoption on Long Island on Saturday, according to the North Shore Animal League.

The Port Washington-based animal-rescue organization said in a news release that the dogs range in age and size and include Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus, Yorkshire terriers, poodles, miniature pinschers and others.

"These dogs are the lucky ones, to be honest," Ted Moriates, a rescue driver for the North Shore Animal League, said in the release. "Watching their transitions and seeing them be adopted into loving homes is very gratifying."

The dogs have been medically evaluated and spayed or neutered, the organization said.

They are available for adoption at North Shore Animal League's headquarters at 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The adoption center is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.