Almarco Italian Grill in Huntington seized by New York State for nonpayment of taxes

Almarco Italian Grill, a downtown Huntington mainstay for more than a decade, has been seized by New York State for nonpayment of taxes.

The restaurant is closed. There is no mention on Almarco's Facebook page of the tax situation and closing.

Almarco Italian Grill owes $244,543.28 in taxes, according to James Gazzale, a spokesman for the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

The restaurant's owner could not be reached immediately for comment.

Almarco was a popular destination for Italian-American favorites, with a menu that included antipasto salad with cured meats and cheeses, baked clams oreganata, fried calamari, lasagna, manicotti, rigatoni Bolognese, eggplant rollatine, shrimp fra diavolo, sausage with sauteed peppers and onions, assorted Parmigianas, and pizzas.

It was at 13 Wall St., Huntington.