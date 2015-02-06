Almond in Bridgehampton: Blood-orange Valentine

The blood orange, with its garnet inside, finds its way into cocktails and salsa, sorbet and salad. And Almond, the Bridgehampton bistro, plans a blood-orange themed dinner for Valentine's Day next Saturday.

Executive chef Jason Weiner has fashioned a four-course meal with citrus sinensis as the constant. The cost is $75. It will be offered on Feb. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Weiner will prepare Montauk oysters paired with a blood orange-Margarita granita; salad with blood orange chips; duck-and-foie gras ravioli a l'orange and Peconic Bay scallops with a blood-orange accented sauce; roasted rack of pork with blood orange-and-fennel mostarda; smoked and roasted Loch Duarte salmon with a blood-orange misoyaki, or marinade; and a Mexican chocolate torte for two, wuth blood-orange gel.

The restaurant's a la carte menu also will be available.

Almond, 1 Ocean Rd., Bridgehampton; 631-537-5665.