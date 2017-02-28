Artisans Eatery closes in Islip

Islip’s Artisans Eatery, which opened only a year ago and featured some of Long Island’s most creative sandwiches, has closed.

The news came via the restaurant’s Facebook page, where ownership first cited “medical emergencies” for the spot’s temporary closure but has now announced that the 12-seat eatery would close indefinitely.

The location — owned by Donna Trapini — was known for its uniquely named selection of gourmet sandwiches and comfort foods, including “The Reuben Twist,” a pastrami-filled panino with beer-braised sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Gruyere cheese, on a baked sesame seed pretzel; “Perkey the Pig,” a slow-roasted pork sandwich covered in espresso barbecue sauce, sharp cheddar cheese and country apple slaw on sourdough bread; and the “Lucy Maccarone,” which featured a mix of Italian orecchiette with Genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, roasted peppers, red onion and basil.

The spot’s eggplant, zucchini and goat cheese parmigiana sandwich was featured on Newsday’s great sandwiches on Long Island list earlier this year.

“We are so thankful to all those who supported us and from the bottom of our hearts, it has been our pleasure to serve you,” the restaurant said in its last Facebook page post. “We encourage you to continue to seek out the quality of food and passion for the craft that only true artisans can provide.”