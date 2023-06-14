ATL Wing Spot opens in Lynbrook

In the annals of contemporary culinary history, no foodstuff has risen to such alarming popularity as chicken wings.

ATL Wing Spot, yet another national franchise entirely devoted to wings, has opened in Lynbrook. Started in 2012 in an Arizona suburb by Mike and Cianna Kirksey, the ATL stands for "All the Luv." The sauce menu is nearly Baskin-Robbins-eque in length, includes 22 flavors.

Both the bone-in and boneless wing varieties are indeed very good (prices start at $7.99 for six). In truth, not much distinguishes one restaurant wing from another taste-wise, but ATL gets points for the sheer number of multi-heat sauces, yes, but also their creativity, from incendiary (a vinegary Scream Sauce) to medium (Coconut Sweet Heat, Buttery Garlic Parm, etc.), to mild (Hawaiian Sweet and Sour, Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ, a fine lemon pepper rub).

Given this profusion, it will not surprise you to hear that the menu also lists six kinds of fries ($3.49-$8.99), three chicken wraps ($8.99), three quesadillas ($5.99-$8.99), a few burgers ($5.99-$7.99), five desserts, from Nutella waffles to fried Oreos (both $4.99) and a "secret" menu that features a decent chopped cheese sandwich ($8.99). As for the starters, count me an unexpected fan of the Cajun corn, unexpected because the delicious things arrive in the form of unwieldy, spicy cobbettes just an inch long ($3.99-$5.99).

ATL Wing Spot, 97 Broadway, Lynbrook, 516-218-2245, atlwingspot.com. Open daily from 10:30 a.m. to midnight.