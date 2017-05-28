Things to DoFeedMe

Bareburger to offer free burgers on National Hamburger Day

The Standard burger is one of two free burgers being offered by Bareburger on Sunday, May 28, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., to celebrate National Hamburger Day. Credit: Bareburger

Americans put away about 50 billion burgers a year. That number might spike even higher on National Hamburger Day, May 28, when Bareburger will offer free burgers to dine-in customers.

Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., visitors to one of Long Island’s four Bareburgers — in Great Neck, Port Washington, Plainview and Rockville Centre — can choose from one of two free burgers: A Standard beef burger with colby cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and special sauce on a brioche bun, or a vegan Farmsteadsweet potato and wild rice burger topped with green hummus, tomatoes, baby kale, and avocado-basil dressing, then wrapped in a collard green.

No additional purchase is necessary, but customers need to dine-in to take advantage of the offer.

It’s the first year the chain is offering free food on National Hamburger Day, and both burgers will be served until they run out.

