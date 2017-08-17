Beer expert Stan Hieronymus to visit Long Island for pair of brew-centric events

Beer lovers who want to kick their knowledge up a notch, or even just drink some unique brews, have two events to choose from this weekend.

On Saturday at noon at Barrier Brewing Co. in Oceanside, Stan Hieronymus, a beer expert and prolific author (“For the Love of Hops” is one of his titles) will cover all things hops during a 90-minute seminar that will also feature six beers brewed specifically for the presentation. The event costs $15.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., Hieronymus will reappear at The Fifth Season restaurant in Port Jefferson to deliver another talk — this one on wheat beers, Trappist ales and beers brewed with local ingredients — during a three-course beer pairing brunch. The accompanying beers have been chosen to highlight each course, from a Moustache Brewing Co. saison alongside a marscapone-stuffed crepe topped with peach-blueberry compote to a Port Jeff Brewing Co. witbier with a Berkshire ham and caramelized onion frittata. Dessert is Ommegang Brewery dubbel ale with a chocolate and ginger cake. The brunch costs $50.

Both events have been organized by the Long Island Beer & Malt Enthusiasts, whose president, Andrew Luberto, collaborated with Moustache Brewing Co. and Hieronymus on the saison that will be served at the brunch.