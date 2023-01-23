The best steakhouses on Long Island

Rare is the steakhouse that you'll leave hungry — but some satisfy more, with outsized atmospheres to match the fine chops and strips carnivores crave. Here are Long Island's top steakhouses:

Blackstone Steakhouse

10 Pinelawn Rd., Melville

There are few more inviting spaces than the fireplace-adorned stone patio at this landmark steakhouse. In some ways the crown jewel among Anthony Scotto’s meat palaces, it remains the go-to destination for its porterhouse for two or four, bone-in rib-eyes, sirloins and filets mignon. Over the years, however, Blackstone has established a reputation for fine sushi too, featuring a signature list both compendious and undiminished, and recommendations include the wagyu beef number with lobster, as well as the Vietnam roll, with king crab, lobster, asparagus, avocado, chives, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha, wrapped in rice paper. Towering seafood plateaus feature the freshest ocean fare — from clams to oysters to lobster — while landlubbers ought not pass up the Kobe beef served with a shabu broth, or the appealing Kurobuta long-bone pork chop. And whatever your persuasion, Blackstone’s banana cream pie and Key lime pie are consistent charmers. More info: 631-271-7780, blackstonesteakhouse.com

The classic Porterhouse steak at Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Bryant & Cooper

2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn

Bryant & Cooper has graced this corner since 1986, and even on weeknights the clubby dining room brims with regulars who know what they want before the menu even arrives. In season, stone crab claws are obligatory. Any time of year will do for the shellfish cocktail, clams oreganata or always excellent linguine with white clam sauce. The porterhouse for two, three or even four is the showiest cut of them all, but on equally rich footing are the sirloin, rib steak or filet mignon. You really can’t misstep with prime chops here, but shrimp stuffed with crabmeat or broiled lobsters also await. Meat and seafood eaters alike can convene over potatoes, delivered in almost as many ways as you can think of — mashed, baked, cottage-fried or Lyonnaise-style with crispy onions. Creamed spinach is also a surefire table pleaser. As at many steakhouses, the house bacon cheeseburger is a lunch-only affair — but all times of day are ripe for Key lime or pecan pie. More info: 516-627-7270, pollrestaurants.com

The Porterhouse steak for two at Bryant & Cooper in Roslyn. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Churrasqueira Bairrada

144 Jericho Tpke., Mineola

Founded in 1992 by Manuel Carvalho, Churrasqueira Bairrada was one of the first Portuguese restaurants on Long Island to specialize in rodizio: the tradition of all-you-can-eat grilled meats that started in Brazil, a former Portuguese colony. Devastated by a fire in 2019, it came roaring back the following year, its decor refreshed with new furniture and tiles imported from Portugal as well as a revived outdoor dining area. The menu has hardly changed in 30 years: a carnivorous onslaught of beef sirloin and short ribs, pork spareribs and loin, sausage, chicken and more brought to your table, direct from the charcoal grill and still on the skewer. For the fainter of appetite there are also grilled steaks, chops, chicken and fish. (More info: 516-739-3856, churrasqueira.com

Meat on a skewer at Churrasqueira Bairrada in Mineola. Credit: Raychel Brightman

DOMA Land + Sea

490 Chestnut St., Cedarhurst

Brothers Boris and Eddie Safaniev did not grow up kosher, and when they opened DOMA Land + Sea in 2017, Boris said, "we wanted to challenge people’s idea of kosher." Mission accomplished. The opulent restaurant sprawls over three dining rooms. The open kitchen, equipped with a Mini Cooper-sized Grillworks Infierno wood grill, is the domain of executive chef Oscar Martinez, who led the kitchens at such steakhouses Manhattan’s Old Homestead. His thoroughly modern menu comprises dry-aged meat (because DOMA serves meat, dairy is verboten, so instead of finishing his steaks with butter, Martinez brushes on a rich melted beef fat he renders from rib-eye caps), grilled fresh fish, sushi bar and array of global starters, from barbacoa beef tacos to rockfish tempura. The kosher wine list is a revelation. Glatt kosher, supervised by the Vaad Hakashrus of the Five Towns and Far Rockaway. More info: 516-881-7712, domalandsea.com

The 42 oz. Tomahawk chop for two at DOMA Land + Sea in Cedarhurst. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Fogo de Chão

235 Old Country Rd., Carle Place and 160 Walt Whitman Rd., Suite 1108B, Huntington Station

For those unfamiliar with Fogo de Chão — a Brazilian steakhouse chain founded in 1979 — it’s advisable to skip breakfast (and lunch) to leave room for the unlimited grilled and skewered meats spirited through the dining room by uniformed gauchos in giant pantaloons and red scarves. These noir cowboy-esque figures (who sharpen their knives daily) will appear at your table whenever you turn a coaster from red to green, shaving slices of at least 13 different kinds of meat, from filet mignon, rib-eye and the signature picanha (or sirloin cap) to lamb steak and linguica sausage, as you grab each flap with little metal tongs. The experience can go on for as long as you like, and also includes unlimited trips to the central "market table" — an icy, glam, gluten-free salad bar in the middle of the room constantly refreshed with salads, hummus, cheeses, fruit, salsas and meats; nearby is a feijoada bar serving up Brazil's signature black bean stew. More info: 516-588-7100, 631-382-6161, fogodechao.com

Sliced Wagyu steak with pickled onions, hearts of palm, and asparagus at Fogo de Chao in Huntington Station. Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

Insignia Prime Steak and Sushi

610 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown

The showiest of Anthony Scotto’s steak-sushi trio, Insignia announces itself with striking design, high-octane socializing, and steaks with presence. As at Scotto’s Blackstone and Rare650, those chops are rivaled by the seafood, especially finely cut sushi, pristine sashimi and specialty rolls that are riots of color and texture. Shellfish cocktails and oysters on the half shell suit a round of cocktails, as does tender grilled octopus, or jumbo lump crabcake, or a generously scaled salad. An ample Kansas City sirloin leads the steak brigade, followed by bone-in rib-eye, T-bone or filet mignon. The porterhouse, of course, can feed the table, and the hefty alternative is a steamed two-pound lobster. Black truffle macaroni and cheese is a necessary side, and for dessert, blackberry-mascarpone cheesecake and honey-almond gelato baklava await. More info: 631-656-8100, insigniasteakhouse.com

Bone-in-rib steak is served simply at Insignia Prime Steak and Sushi in Smithtown. Credit: Randee Daddona

King's Chophouse

52 E. Main St., Bay Shore

King's Chophouse is a foil of sorts to the sprawling steakhouses of Nassau County: Dry-aged ribeyes, steak fries as wide as two fingers and clear-as-day Gibson cocktails served in a 45-seat, almost noir-like space of ornate Art Nouveau wallpaper with a veined marble bar, moody lighting and polished details. After two years of COVID-delayed planning, the restaurant has landed in a building that was once a deli and, fittingly, a butcher. Besides steaks, the menu features a double-cut Berkshire pork chop with romesco sauce, plums and chorizo; and sliced duck breast from Crescent Duck Farm. There's also a raw bar. More info: 631-647-2688, kingschophouse.com

Pork chop with romesco, peach, kale and chorizo at King's Chophouse in Bay Shore. Credit: Brittainy Newman

Off The Block Kitchen & Meats

501 Montauk Hwy. Sayville

In the front is a butcher shop where you can pick up some dry-aged steaks and craft beer; just beyond, a counter overlooks an open kitchen, usually a swirl of movement led by chef-owner Stephen Rizzo. Pick out a chop from up front and soon it will be sizzling on the grill — or, if you prefer, choose from an ever-changing array of seasonal dishes such as watermelon and pickled tomato salad with goat cheese, charred octopus patatas bravas or spring-lamb ragù over pappardelle. Among the burgers is the All-American, with pickled red onions and Thousand Island dressing — it is like a warm hug — and other hefty creations include a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich with passion fruit. Seating is limited, so on weekends be prepared for a wait, one that’s worth it. More info: 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com

A dry-aged tomahawk ribeye steak with roasted rosemary at Off the Block Kitchen & Meats in Sayville. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Opus Steakhouse

4 Old Jericho Tpke., Jericho

There are few handsomer digs on the Island than this behemoth Scotto eatery and the former home of Mediterranean-focused One North. The atmosphere is elegant, chic, stylish and, well, loud, at least on weekend nights, when 500-plus diners make a pilgrimage to Opus’s cathedral of marble, leather and wood, a large percentage of them celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and the like. But the dining room is only part of this place’s appeal. Opus sources some of the finest quality meat out there — Australian wagyu from Queensland’s Westholme; A4 wagyu from Kita, Japan; American cuts from Idaho’s Snake River Farms, and more. Great steak demands great wine, and Opus boasts a wine list that runs to 600 bottles, 40 of which are available by the glass. Like all steakhouses, Opus can be expensive, but watch for weekly and happy hour specials. More info: 516-605-1400, opussteakhouse.com

Dry-rubbed Snake River Farms Gold Skirt Steak at Opus Steakhouse in Jericho. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

Peter Luger

255 Northern Blvd., Great Neck

While the original Peter Luger, a 133-year-old steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, took a confidence hit last year, the Great Neck location still operates on all cylinders, though, and stubbornly remains in a vortex that makes a night here feel like stepping back in time. Brisk, white-coated servers orchestrate a dining ritual that varies little from visit to visit, as unchanging as the vaguely German castle-like decor of beams, oak-paneled walls, weathered oil paintings and leather banquettes. The porterhouse for two remains the star, an event you build toward via rounds of house bacon, shrimp cocktail and wedge salads. At the moment of truth, the dry-aged chop will arrive sizzling and spitting on a hot platter, quickly sliced tableside and doled out plate by plate in succulent flaps. These steaks are funky with personality, crusty on the outside and impeccably cooked; the classic side orders of creamed spinach and slightly blackened German potatoes are a must — as is a debit card or cash, for credit cards are not accepted. More info: 516-487-8800, peterluger.com

The Porterhouse steak for two is served sizzling hot on a platter at Peter Luger in Great Neck. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Prime: An American Kitchen & Bar

17 N. New York Ave., Huntington

The menu may be smaller, but Prime remains an 18-karat entry in Gold Coast dining, year in and year out. The 40-ounce porterhouse for two is as good as it’s ever been, same goes for the 40-ounce Tellers rib-eye (which makes reference to Prime’s fellow restaurant in the Bohlsen Restaurant Group). The filet mignon and New York strip steak, the latter dry-aged for 21 days, are terrific, as is the generous veal chop parmigiana. And everything seems just a bit more special from Prime’s outdoor tables, which deliver a delightful harbor view even as the well-appointed dining and oyster bar represent the high-end of Long Island eating with great skill and just enough flair. Executive chef Francis Derby excels at high-end hits like beef Wellington, but leavens the menu with a standout burger and crispy chicken sandwich, and has smartly kept such popular plates as the caramelized figs with prosciutto, almonds and goat cheese, the plump crab cakes (now with a sweet corn remoulade), shellfish cocktails, refreshing sushi rolls and salads. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com

A 40 oz. "Tellers Ribeye" steak is served on the bone at Prime in Huntington. Credit: Daniel Brennan

Rothmann’s

6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich

Rothmann's serves history as well as excellent food. The story begins in 1907. Charles and Franziska Rothmann ran a restaurant that counted former President Theodore Roosevelt as a customer. There have been name and style changes through the years, including a 1970s period when it was Burt Bacharach's eatery at the East Norwich Inn. Today, the stars include grilled octopus, kung pao calamari, yellowtail and jalapeño, seared foie gras with balsamic-glazed red onions and blueberry compote, shellfish cocktails, and both sushi and sashimi. The special sushi rolls are multiflavor mouthfuls, surprisingly harmonious. The leading steaks are the porterhouse and the "limited reserve" productions, among them the tomahawk rib-eye, bone-in filet mignon, bone-in strip steak, and Kobe strip steak. Roasted fingerling potatoes and creamed spinach are the primary sides, along with sauteed onions and hash browns. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com

Rothmann's Steakhouse in East Norwich offers a Waygu tomahawk rib steak for two. Credit: Doug Young

Tellers: An American Chophouse

605 Main St., Islip

Maybe it’s that roaring fire and gleaming copper bar in the lounge, or the bank lobby turned bustling dining room, with its impossibly high ceilings, 30-foot windows, glowing Deco wall sconces and artificial trees. Or the mammoth crustaceans boiled orange and beef Wellingtons and multitiered shellfish towers visible at all points in the dining room. Who are we kidding? You come to Tellers for the Celebration Strip, 20 ounces of the finest dry-aged, bourbon-tinged, carnal succulence that your canines have ever torn into, or the audacity of the 40-ounce rib-eye with 12 inches of clean white bone tomahawking out of it. Still, don’t overlook Tellers’ seafood offerings, including the lobster roll and clams on the half-shell. Equally superb is the Key lime pie, scrumptious on its own but sublime when plated with a blueberry sauce and coconut sorbet. On a tight budget? Don’t miss the prix fixe lunch, a serious candidate for finest weekday bargain on the island. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com

Beef Wellington at Teller's in Islip. Credit: Raychel Brightman

The Palm at the Huntting Inn

94 Main St., East Hampton

This must be the most countrified, bucolic outpost of The Palm, a steakhouse group with a generally urban membership. The Palm's first restaurant opened in 1926 and was to be called Parma, after the owners' hometown. But a clerk misunderstood the name because of their accents. The Palm was born. It's a classic steakhouse in every way and remains one of East Hampton's toughest reservations. The restaurant includes solid Italian and Italian-American specialties such as oysters oreganata, veal and chicken parmigiana and veal Marsala. The traditional steakhouse fare begins with shellfish cocktails and segues into prime choices like a double-cut New York strip steak, tomahawk and bone-in rib-eye steaks and double-cut lamb chops. The Palm also prepares outstanding broiled Nova Scotia lobster that start at three pounds. The crab cakes with an Old Bay aioli also are recommended. Creamed spinach and sauteed spinach are strong rivals, as are the three-cheese potatoes au gratin and garlic mashed potatoes. More info: 631-324-0411, thepalm.com

Corin Hirsch contributed to this story.