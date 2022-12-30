Top turkey burgers to try at Long Island restaurants

It’s January, again — the time of year when everyone declares lofty resolutions involving diet, alcohol, exercise, keeping in better touch with old friends and using fewer expletives around the kids. Mine? Consuming less meat. Not only does this have positive effects on the environment, it helps my cholesterol, calorie counts and waistline. I’m a sucker for a great burger, so this year I’ve resolved to switch from beef to turkey.

Here’s the dilemma: The turkey burger is usually a pretty sad affair. Most are dry and crumbly, some suffer from over-seasoning, some aren’t seasoned at all, and their flat, gray color doesn’t entice. Many restaurants don’t prepare them in-house, instead serving depressing frozen patties. Touted as the healthier alternative, they are often served spare, minus the dazzling assortment of toppings and condiments that beef burgers enjoy. Where are my caramelized onions and mushrooms? Forget the avocado, where is the cheese?

Having spent most of December canvassing Long Island’s turkey burger offerings in search of truly fantastic burgers, the outlook is quite rosy. I’ve found that the more folks move away from meat, the oft-overlooked turkey (or chicken) option is being revisited and reinvented. I’m confident I can get through one season of beef burger-free living. Likely two. Maybe even the whole year. If you want to swap out beef for poultry, these spots know how to do it right.

The Organic Chain Burger: Burger Village

It began as a single burger bar in Great Neck in 2013, but Burger Village has grown into a franchised outfit with two Long Island locations. Founded by brothers who wanted to focus on healthier lifestyle choices, everything at Burger Village is organic, hormone and antibiotic-free. In addition to meat burgers, there are gluten-free and plant-based options. Even the colas are organic. I chose a turkey burger ($12) and added the ‘Make a Mess’ topping ($3) which consisted of Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sautéed mushrooms and onions. Tender, moist, and meaty, this is good-sized, freshly made burger on a multigrain bun. Mildly seasoned, you can taste the turkey, but it’s also a good canvas for all the toppings. Don’t miss the bistro fries ($5.50). More info: 901 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale (631-396-0214) and 216 Broadway Mall, Hicksville (516-597-5336); burgervillage.com

Turkey Burger on a multi-grain bun at Burger Village in Farmingdale. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The Diner Burger: On Parade Diner, Woodbury

When discussing any kind of burger deliciousness, turkey or otherwise, the diner burger must be considered. It is On Parade Diner’s turkey burger that sets the bar. I’ve been eating this turkey burger since my youth, and it never disappoints. As Chris Krimitsos, one of the family owners explained, “it’s made in-house, with no additives, filler or bread crumbs in the mix.” You can taste the turkey in every bite. Krimitsos suggests crumbling the turkey over a salad. Better, though, than the standard turkey burger deluxe ($16), which comes with fries, is the Greek turkey burger ($16.95), which infuses spinach and feta cheese into the meat mix, and is served with homemade tzatziki, and a Greek side salad. Consider me converted. More info: 7980 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury, 516-364-1870. onparadediner.com

The turkey burger at On Parade Diner in Woodbury. Credit: Linda Rosier

The Gastropub Burger: Black Label Burgers, Westbury

Order the Gray Label (aka turkey) burger laced with white Cheddar, cranberry, lettuce and tomato at this swanky spot. You can customize it however you’d like, ditching the bread for a lettuce wrap or burger bowl option. Beer and wine pairings are suggested; there are thick, decadent shakes. Take a number, place it atop your booth and wait. The space itself is full of red banquettes, exposed wooden beams, subway tile, and high ceilings. The spongy, tender burger and fries arrive quickly. After each bite, my fingers glisten with juice. Owners, and brothers, Fabrizio and Mario Zano, attribute that to the “50-50 dark meat to white ratio, with very light seasoning.” Six years strong, the brothers hope to expand to more locations. Judging on the turkey burger alone, I hope they do. More info: 683 Old Country Rd., Westbury. 516-333-6059. blacklabelburgersny.com

The Gray Label Burger (turkey burger) modified with American cheese at Black Label Burgers in Westbury. Credit: Newsday/Marie Elena Martinez

The No-Frills Burger: P.S. Burgers, Mineola

For the past 12 years, a simple storefront across from Nassau County's court complex has been dishing out serious comfort food. With three high-tops and five two-tops, P.S. Burgers is not the place to linger, but it is the spot for a nicely charred turkey burger on a brioche bun ($9, $9.50 for a pretzel bun). Owner Carmelo Sapuppo said “the 100% white meat burger is made in-house, has always been on the menu and very popular.” It was hard to believe the ultra-moist patty was actually white meat, the lettuce was crisp — not a soggy, bun-stuck leaf in sight — and perfectly caramelized onions complete each bite. A serve-yourself fountain soda machine and requisite red plastic serving baskets play on the no-frills kitsch. More info: P.S. Burgers, 198 2nd St., Mineola. 516-493-9292, psburgers.com

The turkey burger with caramelized onions at P.S. Burgers in Mineola.

The Chicken Burger: Rustic Root, Woodbury

OK, we know we said turkey burgers, but it’s hard not to mention Rustic Root’s sublime organic chicken burger ($19). Though this restaurant changed hands about a year ago — now owned by the team behind Wantagh’s Blackbird — the beloved chicken burger survived the menu changes, although it's now made from dark meat. The light, airy burger has just the right amount of char. Served with lettuce, tomato and a parsley mayo on the side, it is gently seasoned and you can taste chicken within each succulent bite. Its buttered challah roll enhances the whole package, offering a sweetness that offsets the accompanying side salad’s light vinaigrette. More info: Rustic Root. 7927 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury. 516-364-5041, rusticrootkitchen.com