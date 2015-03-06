Bierhaus Patchogue takes over J&R Steakhouse

Patchogue has a new German restaurant specializing in beer, Bierhaus Patchogue. It takes over the space formerly occupied by J & R Steakhouse, which closed in 2014.

Andy Stamos, whose family owns the J & R Steakhouse chain (with restaurants in Rocky Point, Islip, Medford and Calverton) explained that “we had the location and we also had the relationship with Hofbrau München.”

Hofbrau München is 400-year-old Munich brewery that supplies Bierhaus with five beers (all $9 per liter, $5 per half liter): Original Hofbrau Premium Lager, Hofbrau Pilsner, Hofbrau Hefe Weizen, Hofbrau Dunkel Weizen and Hofbrau Dunkel. Bierhaus has four more beers on tap, plus another 14 in bottles.

The menu features American pub food and German specialties including Brewmaster's Pig Wings (baby pork knuckles served with a spicy mango sauce, $8.90), Kartoffelpuffer (fried potato pancakes served with applesauce, $8.90), Jaegerschnitzel “Hunter Style” (breaded pork cutlet served with a bacon mushroom sauce and home fries, $16.90), Sauerbraten (German pot roast served with red cabbage, potato dumplings and gravy, $17.90) and The Professor's Wurst Platter (bratwurst, chickenapplewurst, knockwurst, haus spicy wurst, wieners, kielbasa, and weisswurst served with mustard, $29.90).

Bierhaus Patchogue is at 32 W. Main St., Patchogue, 631-475-9200, bierhauspatchogue.com