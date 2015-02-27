Biggest BurgerFi in nation opens in Uniondale

It’s the biggest BurgerFi in the nation, and as of Friday it is serving up hormone-and-antibiotic-free burgers and the like in Uniondale. The new 6,000-square-foot branch of a Florida-based “green” franchise burger chain seats about 200 people and uses solar panels for about 20 percent of its energy usage.

The eatery, close to both Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum, occupies the fully renovated Hempstead Turnpike building that formerly housed Social Sports Kitchen. Come the warmer weather, floor-to-ceiling windows will open to the outdoors.

There are already two Long Island BurgerFi locations, in Oceanside and Woodbury. This one is the fifth to open in New York, and the 66th in the nation.

BurgerFi is at 1002 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale, 516-280-3900.