3 Long Island restaurants serving stellar bread pudding

One reason to be thankful for leftover bread is bread pudding, a warm baked dessert that usually involves eggs, milk and any number of additional ingredients.

Here are four Long Island restaurants whose bread puddings deserve your attention.

PICO TEQUILA GRILL

A stellar finale at this Tex-Mex restaurant is the luxurious cranberry and walnut bread pudding a a finale you may want to keep eating long after it's gone.

19 W. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-647-8907, picotequilagrill.com

MERCATO KITCHEN & COCKTAILS

This strip mall Italian restaurant serves a lush brandied bread pudding with house-made caramel sauce.

4958 Merrick Rd., Massapequa Park, 516-308-3582, mercatokitchen.com

AMERRICKANA TAPAS & BAR

The opulent challah white chocolate bread pudding is the only finale at this eatery. Anyone who's ever tasted the bread pudding served at celeb chef Todd English's Figs restaurants will recognize this one as one and the same.

2205 Merrick Rd., Merrick, 516-442-2188