New Long Island bubble tea spots with street food, too

Sure, bubble tea can hold its own as a dessert or midday pick-me-up, but have you ever had it paired with egg waffles, cake in a jar or chocolate-covered bananas?

As part of the boba phenomenon, which stems from Taiwanese culture, more Long Island shops are adding grub to their lineup, that similar to street food, like egg waffles on the menu at Tsao Cha in East Northport. Over at Tandy's Bubbles in Manorville, co-owner Hector Vasquez adds a Latin touch to his offerings by putting horchata and mangonadas on the menu.

Here are new spots that are bringing the milk and fruit tea drinks to the Island with a little zest.

Tandy’s Bubbles

60 County Rd 111, Manorville

At this bubble-gum pink shop owned by husband and wife Hector and Claudia Vasquez, customers can get their share of fruit, milk and coffee bubble tea drinks with a side of chocolate-covered bananas or watermelon served on a stick and topped with embellishments like sprinkles, coconut flakes and peanuts. Macaroons, housemade cake pops and refreshments like mangonada, which combines mangoes (juice, jam, fresh and frozen), spices and ice cream, and horchata, a white rice-based drink also compliment the menu. This spot features an artificial garden wall with a “But First Bubbles” sign, plus bench seating with fluffy, decorative pillows. More info: 631-909-2103, tandys-bubbles.business.site

A chocolate covered banana with sprinkles at Tandy’s Bubbles in Manorville. Credit: Hector Geovani

Yaaas Tea

694 Motor Pkwy, Hauppauge

Fresh boba on the hour is what you'll get at this mini chalet, says co-founder Kelly Zhou, but the menu here goes beyond the Taiwanese drink. The menu delves into food with sweet additions from its housemade bakery line that features cake jars (tiramisu and Oreo and Nutella); cookie jars (coconut pecan and white chocolate chip); and cream puffs (cookies and cream and matcha). The shop, opened in September, as well as its Huntington and Farmingdale locations, follow a cash- and cashier-less model (customers place their orders at kiosks). Keep an eye out for its ice salted caramel raw coconut latte, out in June. More info: 631-318-3333, yaaastea.com

Yaaas Tea in Hauppauge offers bubble tea and a bakery line of pastries like cake and cookie cars and cream puffs. Credit: Yaaas Tea

Tsao Cha

1964 Jericho Tpke., East Northport

Located inside Wayback Burgers in the Elwood Shopping Center, Tsao Cha pairs boba-topped drinks with egg waffles. The familiar fruit and milk-based teas are on the menu, plus nonalcoholic fruit mojitos (with soda, lime, mint and syrup); yogurt slushies and milk swirls (caffeine-free, milk-based drinks). The egg wafflesare made-to-order and infused with flavors such as Oreo, matcha red bean, seaweed pork and red velvet. Hot off the griddle, they're folded over, served in a cup and meant to be eaten sans utensils. The chain's first Long Island location, opened in Great Neck last summer, has additional foodstuffs, including pineapple pie, ice cream and Taiwanese street food like shaved ice, served with toppings (think matcha, fresh fruit, red beans, boba). More info: 631-864-5556, tsaocaajerichoturnpike.com