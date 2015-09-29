Burger King debuts black bun for Halloween

Scary-good or just plain scary? That's the question only you can answer by biting into Burger King's new A.1. Halloween Whopper, served on a black bun, which has the smoky black pepper-flavored A.1. Steak Sauce baked right into it.

Sandwiched between the top and bottom of the burger roll (which, according to BK's nutritional info page, derives its ebony hue from food coloring and flavoring), you'll find a flame-grilled beef patty topped with melted American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, A.1. Thick and Hearty Steak Sauce, pickles and sliced white onion. The limited-run burger's suggested retail price is $4.99. Rolling out now at Long Island locations.

Flavored buns, according to Burger King, are trending big in Japan. Whether the United States is ready for them remains to be seen.