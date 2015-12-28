Burgrito’s opens in Bethpage

Is there any doubt what’s on the menu at a place called Burgrito’s? The new eatery in Bethpage can boast one of the best new restaurant names of 2015.

Burgers on brioche buns are $7.49 to $9.49 depending on the toppings; burritos (or tortilla-less bowls) are $7.99 to $8.99. Having trouble deciding? Try the eponymous “burgrito,” a burger, American cheese, bacon, French fries, chipotle sauce and lettuce, tomato, onions in a flour tortilla ($9.49). Also on the menu, tacos (soft flour or hard corn, $2.99 to $3.99), assorted salads and sides, a kids menu, smoothies, sodas, beer and wine.

Burgrito’s is owned by brothers Darin and Lawrence Laby. The Merrick residents bought the restaurant from founder George Babalis.

Burgrito’s is at 445 Central Ave., Bethpage, 516-719-2800, burgritos.com