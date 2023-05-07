Cactus Cafe opens in Huntington

The brightly colored, fairy tale cottage on a lesser-traveled part of East Main Street in Huntington seems to appear out of thin air. Painted a vibrant canary yellow with turquoise trim and a warm, red door, it will put a smile on the face of even the surliest of passerby. Add to that, it’s a Mexican restaurant — Tex-Mex no less.

Cactus Cafe debuted in Glen Cove in 1999 and since has opened locations in Port Washington, Medford and now Huntington. It's a Latin food wonderland for those craving a combination of tortillas, corn, cheese, guacamole, plus some rice and beans.

The hustle of 25A melts away inside. With joyful Latin music playing and rainbow twinkle lights dotting the ceiling, it's hard to not sway along with the bohemian vibe. In keeping with the growing fast casual, self-serve model, order from a menu of comfort foods, then choose one of the brightly painted wooden tables to wait. When the piping hot plate comes, it's overflowing with cheese-smothered chicken enchiladas, creamy refried beans, beefy tacos, salty tortillas, tangy pico de gallo and chunky guacamole.

Portions are generous and the menu runs mostly Mexican with nachos sitting alongside burritos, tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas. There are Latin American influences past Mexico here, like spicy Peruvian rotisserie chicken platters, which come with four side dishes including salad, grilled jalapeño cornbread, rice, beans or French fries. Half a chicken starts at $13. There are also rice dishes like arroz con pollo ($12.75), which take inspiration from islands like Puerto Rico and Cuba.

If you decide on burritos or quesadillas, all can be customized — from proteins like shrimp, chicken, carne asada, and pork, to a variety of salsas. Tacos start at $2, while burritos and enchiladas top out at $12 and $14, respectively. Beers including Tecate, Modelo and Corona, and fresh-made sangria rounds out the beverage list, giving this funky little spot a kick in the evenings.

Get the Feed Me newsletter. We know the best places to eat on LI. The essential guide to Long Island dining. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cactus Cafe, 212 E. Main St., Huntington; Open daily 11 a.m. to midnight; 631-318-9920, cactuscafetexmex.com