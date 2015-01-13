Carlino's Restaurant & Bar in Mineola reopens

Three months after a kitchen fire, the newly renovated Carlino’s Restaurant & Bar in Mineola has reopened. The Italian restaurant is now owned by executive chef Christopher Lano, whose previous stints include Bistro 44 in Northport and, before that, XO Restaurant Wine & Chocolate Lounge in Huntington.

On Lano’s menu: Crabcakes with roasted-corn red-pepper salsa ($12), grilled vegetable tower ($10), lobster ravioli with creamy roasted red-pepper pesto and shrimp ($18.95), spaghetti and meatballs ($10.95), grilled swordfish ($23), chicken Francese ($16.95) and grilled skirt steak ($23).

Carlino’s Restaurant & Bar is at 204 Jericho Tpke., Mineola, 516-747-6616.