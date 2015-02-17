Celebrate Mardi Gras at these Long Island restaurants

Mardi Gras is too much fun for one day. You need at least a week. Here are a few Long Island restaurants that keep the spirit going, in style and on plate.

BIG DADDY'S

The Mardi Gras countdown clock has been reset at this buoyant landmark. Celebrate with the andouille-and-chicken gumbo, fried or broiled oysters, a crawfish boil, shrimp and habanero-goat cheese grits, a truly spicy jambalaya, assorted po'boys and the muffuletta sandwich.

1 Park Lane, Massapequa, 516-366-5596, bigdaddysny.com

THE BAYOU

Popular since 1986, The Bayou is a year-round party. Go for the Vidalia onion fritters, crawfish tempura, "voodoo tuna" with jalapeno-honey sauce, shrimp and grits, "Tupelo Honey shrimp," pan-fried catfish, BBQ pork pie, chicken-fried steak and potato-curry-jalapeno croquettes.

823 Jerusalem Ave., North Bellmore, 516-785-9263

Bobbique in Patchogue held its annual Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 17, 2015. The staff at the Memphis-style barbecue restaurant prepared traditional New Orleans fare for a sold-out crowd that enjoyed the festivities. (Credit: Newsday / Jessica Rotkiewicz)

STORYVILLE AMERICAN TABLE

This downtown Huntington restaurant has the requisite flair and food to match. Recommendations include charbroiled oysters with Mornay sauce, "popcorn firecracker gator bites" with remoulade sauce, the po'boys, biscuits and gravy, crawfish etouffee, fried catfish and beignets.

43 Green St., Huntington, 631-351-3446

MARA'S

The two Mara's restaurants have real personality and genuinely flavorful food. Among the winners: the crawfish boil, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, oyster po'boy, blackened redfish, okra-and-seafood gumbo, Southern fried chicken, hush puppies, Arkansas barbecue and pies.

Mara's Homemade, 236 W. Jericho Tpke. (Muttontown Plaza), Syosset, 516-682-9200; Mara's Too, 3261 Merrick Rd., Wantagh, 516-785-5300