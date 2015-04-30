Ceretto wine tasting at Spuntino in Garden City

Wines from Ceretto, one of Piedmont's pioneering producers, will highlight a May 4 dinner at Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Garden City.

Tickets for the Monday dinner are $49 per person. Dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Executive chef Ryan Keough will prepare a five-course dinner, each course paired with a Ceretto wine.

His menu includes roasted beet salad, matched with the 2013 Langhe Arneis Blange; beef carpaccio, with the 2013 Dolcetto d'Alba Rossana; cacio e pepe with roasted morels, with a 2011 Barbaresco; Montauk striped bass with a Port reduction, porcini, fava beans and truffled pea-tendril salad, alongside a 2010 Barolo; and a Nutella budino, with the 2013 Moscato d'Asti.

Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling the restaurant.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, 1002 Old Country Rd. (The Gallery at Westbury Plaza), Garden City; 516-228-5400.