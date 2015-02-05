Chef exits Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport

Chef Kyle Strong Romeo has left the Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport.

His departure continues the revolving kitchen door at the restaurant in the handsomely restored, 19th Century, Italianate Victorian. Romeo succeeded Craig Attwood, who exited last year. Romeo was the ninth chef in as many years at the local landmark. No successor has been named.

The restaurant currently is on winter break. It's expected to reopen for Valentine's Day.

Jedediah Hawkins Inn, 400 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport; 631-722-2900.