Authentic Chinese restaurant Cheng Du opens in Franklin Square

Jani, the sprawling Chinese restaurant that has served Franklin Square for more than a decade, has been replaced by Cheng Du.

The distinctive décor — ornately carved lacquered-wooden booths, golden columns — has been left largely in place, but the cuisine has been greatly expanded from Jani’s Hong Kong-accented Chinese-American menu. You’ll still find more than a dozen dishes labeled “Americanized Chinese food,” including General Tso’s chicken, shrimp with broccoli, and pepper steak. But “Cheng Du” is also the name of the capital of Sichuan province and, accordingly, this kitchen also prepares Sichuan dishes such as spicy dan dan noodles, tea-smoked duck, beef tendon and tripe in chili oil, hot pots, cumin lamb and dozens more.

Non-Sichuan regional specialties such as Taiwanese three-cup chicken and Shanghai-style “lion’s head” meatballs and bok choy with black mushrooms are also available, along with a sizable sushi menu.

Most starters cost less than $8 and most mains range from $10.95 to $15.95.

Cheng Du is at 947-949 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, 516-358-1697, chengduny.com.