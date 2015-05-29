Chinese vegetarian restaurant Vege Favor closes in Islip

The counter-serve Chinese restaurant in Islip known as Vege Favor has closed, narrowing the options for local vegans and vegetarians.

Shortly after the restaurant opened on Main Street in 2013, it garnered a two-star rating for such dishes as its savory version of pepper "steak," made with a soy-based beef substitute, as well as its vibrant eggplant with spicy garlic sauce and mega-flavorful vegetable lo mein.

Orange "chicken," spiked with orange peel and hot red chili peppers, was another dish to remember.