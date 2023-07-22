Citrus Wine Bar opens in Melville

What do you get when the proprietors of a bagel shop open a wine bar next door? Extra seating for the breakfast crowd. But come 5 o’clock, it’s all about the vino at Citrus Wine Bar in Melville.

Michelle and Rolando Adamovicz panicked when they heard that Jersey Mike’s was interested in leasing the vacant space next to their decade-old 110 Bagel Market and Bistro in Melville. “We wanted to figure out what we could put into the space to keep it local,” says Michelle. “We had done away with bagel shop seating during the pandemic because of foot traffic,” Rolando explained.

The couple settled on a wine bar with a retractable wall that could seat the shop’s breakfast and lunch crowds, while simultaneously “adding something different to the area in the evenings.” Local musicians play on Thursdays.

The sleek lounge, anchored by a U-shaped marble bar, highballs and bistro tables, focuses on boutique vineyards and hard-to-find bottles. The list hopscotches the globe with nearly all bottles available by the glass.

Three rosés, including a sparkling starter in Cuvée de Barons, join four bubbles including Spanish cava, Italian prosecco and two French Champagnes. On the white side, there’s requisite pinot grigio and Sancerre, but also a lovely Hungarian Little Cricket Gruner-Veltliner and a fabulous, fruity German Georg Gustav Huff Vom Luss Reisling that won the night.

On the red side, pinot noirs from Italy and California join a peppery Argentine Malbec from San Huberto Estate as well as big, full reds. Glasses range from $11 to $18 while bottles go from $40 to $149.

As for food, build your own charcuterie board ($35) by choosing three meats and two cheeses. There's a selection of tartines ($16-$18) — the jamón Serrano, manchego and fig was a standout — or go for smaller cheese plates such as burrata with a peach compote, a baked Camembert with piquillo jam, or a grilled Argentine provoleta with chimichurri.

Citrus Wine Bar, 901 Walt Whitman Rd., Melville, 631-223-4074, citruswinebar.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.